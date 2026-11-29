Jordan's Court of Cassation on Sunday upheld death sentences for three men convicted of carrying out a terrorist attack that killed 10 people at a church in Hmoud town in Karak province, state news agency Petra reported.

The court also upheld prison terms of six years and three years for two other defendants in the case, Petra said.

The rulings are now final after their approval by the Court of Cassation.

The shooting attack on October 23, during a funeral at the Saint George's Orthodox Church in Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman, undermined Jordan's image as a bastion of safety in the Middle East.

The authorities had announced the death of nine people at the time of the attack. The Public Security Directorate announced on Sunday that one more died of wounds sustained in the shooting. Thirty-four were injured.

After four sessions, the State Security Court earlier this month found the three men guilty of "premeditated murder for terrorism purposes" and "possession of weapons for use in terrorist acts". They were also convicted of conspiring to commit terrorism, and "propagating extremist ideology".

All ten victims were men, most of them from the Halasah, a prominent Jordanian Christian clan. There are about 250,000 Christians in Jordan's population of 11 million.

It was the most significant attack against the kingdom's Christian minority since the 1950s.

In response to the church attack, Jordan said on October 27 that its armed forces had killed at least 20 ISIS members in strikes on Syria. Syrian authorities said seven people, including three children, a woman and an elderly man, were killed. Syria denied that Jordan had co-ordinated the strikes.

Two weeks later, a former convict stabbed a police officer to death in front of the Sri Lankan embassy in Amman in another attack that the authorities described as terrorism. He was also sentenced to death.

Authorities have largely maintained stability in Jordan since driving out the Palestine Liberation Organisation in a 1970 civil war. However, the economy has been stagnant for the past 15 years, and the official unemployment rate is 16 per cent.