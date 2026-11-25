Sudan's civil war rivals are making modest gains at opposite ends of the vast country, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seeking to stretch the Sudanese Armed Forces' resources by going on the offensive well away from major fronts in the west, according to analysts.

With the war now halfway through its fourth year, the two sides are locked in a grinding fight that neither can swing decisively in their favour.

However, the analysts detect a change in tactics by the RSF. The paramilitary and its allied rebel groups are making modest gains in the Blue Nile state.

The region holds strategic value for the RSF because it borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, two countries accused by the Sudan Armed Forces-aligned government of supporting the paramilitary group.

Blue Nile also has the added significance of being the home of Roseires, one of Sudan's largest hydroelectric dams on the Nile.

However, the RSF and its allies have only managed, after months of on-and-off fighting, to capture a string of small towns and villages close to, or on the borders with, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Analysts say that only 65–70 kilometres separate the areas from the provincial capital, Damazin.

It's a relatively short distance but one that is very tough to negotiate given the terrain of forests and savannah that the RSF's mostly desert fighters are not accustomed to.

SAF troops, meanwhile, remain in control of all major cities in Blue Nile, where they keep large garrisons and have repeatedly assured the public that they will roll back enemy forces.

"The war has entered a new phase where big singular confrontations have been replaced by a multitude of fronts," said military analyst Jaafar Hassan, a retired army brigadier general.

"The Rapid Support Forces, for its part, is seeking to add new front lines that leave the army with geographical and logistical challenges to contend with.

"It's a new and more complicated stage of the war whose outcome will be decided by each side's ability to retain the initiative while managing several fronts and not just holding on to towns and military bases."

But while Blue Nile appears to be the theatre of an elaborate distraction, the army is slowly driving the RSF out of western Kordofan and shrinking the territory under its control.

The army's objective there, according to the analysts, is to secure advanced positions from which to launch a campaign to regain RSF-held territory in the neighbouring Darfur region.

The fighting in Kordofan and Blue Nile comes as stepped-up diplomatic efforts by foreign powers to end the war appear to be making little headway, with Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, insisting on continuing with the war until the RSF is defeated or surrenders.

His war adversary, RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, has appeared more receptive to the diplomatic efforts, but his position is widely seen as an attempt to gain international legitimacy and inclusion in a possible post-war power-sharing arrangement. Gen Al Burhan is adamant that the RSF, which he often calls a mutinous militia, will have no role in the future of Africa's third-largest country.

The US has said that neither of the two generals should have a role in the country's future.

Both men continue to issue threats, saying that vanquishing the other and creating a united and democratic Sudan are their ultimate goals.

The war has killed tens of thousands to date, and has left millions hungry and displaced.

All the while, the two men are accused of war crimes in the continuing conflict, which has also devastated the impoverished country's infrastructure.

Al Shafie Ahmed contributed to this story from Kampala, Uganda.