A Jordanian court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death on charges of killing a security officer in Amman earlier this month, in what the authorities described as a terrorist attack.

Cpl Jawad Al Salayta was on duty when he was attacked with a sharp object in front of the Sri Lankan embassy on November 5.

Police subdued the attacker and arrested him. Cpl Al Salayta was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. Another officer was also wounded in the attack.

The State Security Court convicted the defendant of carrying out terrorist acts using a weapon that resulted in the death of a person.

The death sentence is subject to appeal and is automatically referred to Jordan’s Court of Cassation for review, state media said.

Pro-government media had identified the suspect as Muhannad Al Hmouri, a Jordanian citizen. Born in 1994, Al Hmouri was in 2022 sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a plan to attack a security compound in the northern governorate of Irbid, and for links to ISIS. He was released from jail only days before the fatal stabbing last week.

He reportedly tried to seize a rifle from the corporal. However, Capt Firas Al Ananzeh, a police officer who had arrived at the scene shortly beforehand, intervened and was wounded as he tried to overcome the attacker.

Jawad Al Salayta was on duty when he was attacked and killed. Photo: Jordan Public Security Show caption: Jawad Al Salayta was on duty when he was attacked and killed…

Earlier this month, the court sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out an attack at a church last month that killed nine people and wounded 34.

The attack on October 23, during a funeral at the Saint George's Orthodox Church in Hmoud, about 80km south of Amman, undermined Jordan's image as a bastion of safety in the Middle East.

Both attacks have caused shock throughout Jordan, where violence against the Christian community is rare. While militants have attacked security forces several times in the past decade, the killing of Cpl Al Salayta was seen as a challenge to the establishment.