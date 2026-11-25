Israel's opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing its attempts to form a government before a December 6 deadline, as remnants of the last coalition raise the prospect of more fighting with Iran amid criticism that they are warmongering for political gain.

The opposition group, widely referred to as the “change bloc,” remains mired in disputes about which parties they should team up with to form a government.

The most contentious debates include whether change bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot should form a unity government with Mr Netanyahu, whether to include Arab-majority parties in a coalition or another power-sharing arrangement, and whether to work with Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties, who demand unpopular military service exemptions and financial benefits.

All of Mr Eisenkot’s routes to forming a government involve compromise on at least one of these issues, risking the withdrawal of other members of the change bloc as December 6 approaches. Israeli President Isaac Herzog can extend the deadline by 14 days.

On Tuesday, the Democrats, a major party within the change bloc, said they were freezing talks in anger at Mr Eisenkot’s talks with Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Like the rest of the opposition, the Democrats' leader Yair Golan ran an election campaign casting Mr Netanyahu as a disaster for Israel's security, global standing and national unity.

Party leaders at the Israeli Knesset on the opening day of the new parliament in Jerusalem on November 10. AFP Show caption: Party leaders at the Israeli Knesset on the opening day of t…

Following his withdrawal on Tuesday, Mr Golan is now seeking one of the three most senior ministerial portfolios of defence, finance or foreign affairs, or a combined education and justice position, according to a report on Wednesday by Channel 12 news.

The Democrats won eight seats in the election, making them the third-largest party in the four-party change bloc, which won a total of 48 seats, well short of a 61-seat majority.

Despite the rift, Mr Eisenkot hopes to swear in a government by next Wednesday. Channel 12 also reported. His Yashar party signed a coalition agreement on Tuesday with Yisrael Beiteinu, the most right-wing party in the change bloc.

The report said Yisrael Beiteinu's leader, Avigdor Liberman, would become defence minister. Mr Liberman told an Israeli broadcaster on Wednesday that he shared Mr Eisenkot’s confidence that a government “with a clear Jewish majority” would be established next week.

Mr Liberman's mention of a majority of Jewish members could also indicate a reversal of his opposition to the Arab-majority Raam party joining the change bloc coalition.

The two Arab-majority parties, Raam and the more activist Joint List, achieved record results in the elections. However, many Israeli politicians, including influential ones inside the change bloc, have expressed strong opposition to teaming up with them.

The Yisrael Beiteinu leader, one of Israel’s most experienced and hawkish politicians, is opposed to draft exemptions for military-aged ultra-Orthodox men and the financial benefits the community receives.

Nonetheless, he now appears to be more open to compromise on the matter. On Wednesday morning, Mr Liberman said talks with one of the main ultra-Orthodox parties, United Torah Judaism, to join a coalition were going “very nicely”.

Caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz told reporters that Iran was developing chemical weapons and was trying to reactivate its nuclear programme. AFP Show caption: Caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz told reporters that I…

Meanwhile, caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz said, in an address to reporters on Tuesday, that Iran was developing chemical weapons and was trying to reactivate its nuclear programme. Iran has denied that it is developing chemical weapons.

Mr Katz’s statement adds to tensions in Israel over the possibility of another military campaign against Iran, which many of Mr Netanyahu’s opponents say is being encouraged by members of the former coalition for the caretaker prime minister’s political gain.

“When we reach the conclusion that we have to act, we will act. It will not come from political considerations,” Mr Katz added.

The Knesset is preparing to hold early votes on bills proposed by the change bloc. They include establishing the highest-level inquiry into the October 7, 2023 attacks, a move consistently opposed by Mr Netanyahu’s coalition, and imposing limits on prime minister's terms.