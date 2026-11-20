As the UK and other European countries prepare to sanction trade with illegal settlements, Manal Ramadan-White is among those hoping for a boost for Palestinian farmers who sell their produce overseas.

Winning the 2026 harvest has been set against the backdrop of increasing violence throughout the occupied West Bank.

Ms White runs Zaytoun, a social enterprise that is the largest supplier of Palestinian dates and olive oil to UK consumers. “I want Palestine to be recognised as a place of origin, as a provenance of exceptional food of very high quality, not just associated with conflict, injustice, occupation and genocide,” she told The National.

Though demand for these Palestinian products has more than doubled in three years in the UK, escalating settler violence in the West Bank and heavy handed restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation means the industry's supply lines are increasingly fragile.

“People don’t feel safe leaving their homes or going to their places of work,” she said. “That has had an impact obviously on business. If employees can’t reach their place of work, then that delays things.”

She told stories of a Palestinian farmer who could not travel to a market six kilometres from his home to sell his tomatoes and aubergines, and his crops ended up as animal feed. Another Palestinian who works as a quality manager in a factory in Jericho, spends the working week in a rented apartment in the city while her parents care for her three children.

Manal Ramadan-White runs a social enterprise that is the largest supplier of Palestinian dates and olive oil to UK consumers. Photo: Zaytoun Show caption: Manal Ramadan-White runs a social enterprise that is the lar…

Sales of Palestinian goods are on the rise. Zaytoun sells olive oil, dates and handmade soap, as well as mixed spices from Palestine. Profits almost tripled between 2023 and 2025.

“People are understanding that they can use their purchasing power to make a tangible difference to Palestinian producers and communities,” she said.

For West Bank growers, the benefits are palpable despite the chaos. Ms Ramadan-White spoke of a date factory owner who recently invested in new equipment following growth in sales. An in-house laboratory to process more dates and improve his service was among new investments.

“The date factory wouldn't have invested in all these new lines if there wasn't the promise of a market outside that will support him,” she said.

But these successes are tempered by the collapsing economy. Public sector salaries have been only partially paid for over three years after Israel has withheld the Palestinian authorities’ customs revenue. Recently, someone who came to a factory looking for a job on the packaging line turned out to be an out-of-work anaesthetist.

Olive harvest in Anine village near Jenin. Photo: Zaytoun Show caption: Olive harvest in Anine village near Jenin. Photo: Zaytoun

The violence also causes delays in certifying products, longer border control checks, all while Israeli subsidies to illegal settlement plantations outprice Palestinian exporters.

The consequences have been felt in the rising costs of Palestinian produce. Ms Ramadan-White feared this would deter British and European consumers who are enduring a cost-of-living crisis themselves.

Price pressures have shaped the olive oil market in recent years, forcing Zaytoun to absorb some costs in order to retain their customers in the UK. “If we raise the price by 25 per cent, maybe British consumers won’t be able to support it in the same way,” she said.

Diplomatic efforts

Palestinian officials are working in the UK and in Europe to promote and enable trade with Palestine, in efforts that go beyond agriculture, to banking and tech infrastructure imports.

Dr Husam Zomlot, Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, welcomed British and European pressure on the illegal settlements, but said it must to be followed up with measures to “enable” the Palestinian economy.

“The aim is to regain some sovereignty, some control over our resources and our workforce, to remove the huge restrictions, and in the movement and the trade. To export from Palestine is a heinous process,” he told The National.

Husam Zomlot, Palestine's ambassador to the UK, lifting the new plaque of the embassy into place during its opening ceremony last August, in London. Getty Images Show caption: Husam Zomlot, Palestine's ambassador to the UK, lifting the …

“Israel has been targeting our economy in particular. They use bombs to kill people, but they use economics to drive people out. This strategy needs to be understood and challenged.”

Palestinian bankers had visited London to meet financial leaders in the city to discuss the possibility of establishing correspondent banking.

Palestinian banks are required to correspond with Israeli banks to finance imports and trade overseas. But the only two Israeli banks working with Palestinian lenders are threatening to end those relationships by the end of the year, according to the Palestinian Monetary Authority.

Bottles of olive oil and vinegar are displayed on a shelf in a supermarket in London. Reuters Show caption: Bottles of olive oil and vinegar are displayed on a shelf in…

“We do need help and we believe that the UK can play a major role in this to provide safety nets, to provide alternative routes for our private sector to survive, including the banking sector,” Dr Zomlot said.

There has also been discussions to enhance industrial trade in technology and renewables. “We want to see more in the high-end sort of industries, like the tech industry, much more co-operation in technology and AI and programming. We are hoping for more co-operation in the main sectors, renewable energy,” he said.

The agreement signed between the UK’s then foreign secretary David Lammy and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in 2025 also addressed trade and could set a precedent for discussions towards a free-trade agreement, Dr Zomlot said.

There are discussions with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as British International Investment. “We are not asking here for charity. We are asking for investment, and the investment has a high return for them,” Dr Zomlot said.

Yet UK government support for trade with Palestine remains limited. The UK does not yet provide finance to British companies exporting to the Palestinian territories. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office's business guidelines for the Palestinian territories have not been updated since 2019.

Israel’s recent move to close the British consulate in Jerusalem also compounds these challenges, according to Paul Gerrard, campaigns and public affairs director at the Co-op, a British supermarket chain that sells Palestinian products.

Mr Gerrard said he has been discussions with a diplomatic team about building relationships with other Palestinian producers, but these were disrupted by the consulate’s closure last month.

“We were talking about tech, and how we can build trade relationships. Because they were on the ground, they really understood the opportunities and limitations,” he said, “Now, you’ve got no people on the ground in the West Bank.”

Israel closed the consulate general, which was first established in Jerusalem in 1838, in response to the UK’s announcement of a ban on goods coming from illegal settlements. Sanctions for companies supplying services to settlement expansion are in the works.

A group of Palestinian fair-trade organisations toured EU countries last month in a bid to meet potential distributors.

The charity Paltrade, an association for Palestinian exporters, is expected to open a branch in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, early next year to help Palestinian companies reach European markets.

“The aim is really to engage the private sector and look at economic Palestinian sovereignty as a cornerstone of self-determination,” said Marwa Al Ansary, a policy adviser at Oxfam, who is involved in promoting fair-trade Palestinian goods in Europe.

Supermarkets

But the challenges that Palestinian growers face to enter the UK remain immense. Co-op is currently the UK’s largest seller of Palestinian produce, selling dates and olive oil in many of its 2,500 outlets.

Despite the growing demand, Palestinians are not yet able to produce at the scale and with the certainty that British supermarkets require to list a product on their shelves.

Palestinian dates sold during Ramadan at a UK Co-op supermarket. Photo: Co-op Group Show caption: Palestinian dates sold during Ramadan at a UK Co-op supermar…

Supermarkets require long-term forecasts when they purchase products, which Palestinian suppliers are unable to provide. “It’s very hard for businesses in Palestine to give assurances that they’ll be able to supply as far in the future as you would expect of other businesses,” said Katherine Hignett, who researched the Co-op’s recent paper on importing Palestinian goods to the UK.

The Co-op also sees an opportunity for Palestinian businesses to supply ingredients, such as fresh herbs for ready meals. But Israeli authorities require Palestinian exports to be packaged in smaller sizes as a security measure. This adds to the cost.

Concerns have been raised in parallel over how effectively the UK and Europe can implement their stated ban on settlement goods. Around 40 per cent of these are mislabelled when imported to the UK, according to a report by the Global Echo Litigation Centre in June.

A grower in the Jordan Valley who supplyies dates to Zaytoun. Photo: Zaytoun Show caption: A grower in the Jordan Valley who supplyies dates to Zaytoun…

Mr Gerrard, who has previously held senior positions in customs border control for the British government, dismissed the possibility that settlement goods could be misidentified at point of entry into the UK.

“The idea that the border force cannot identify goods being misdeclared is at the border is bonkers. It’s what they’ve done since King Alfred was on the throne. They have all the data. They have to deploy for it but they can absolutely do it,” he said. But it would also be up to businesses to carry out due diligence checks, he added.

Ms Ramadan-White says a better trade environment is vital for building the Palestinian economy.

“What farmers want is to have the freedom and opportunity to build and sustain their own economies. They need a functioning economy, with businesses able to employ people, to travel and receive visitors,“ she said.