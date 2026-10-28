Iraq's Al Zaidi begins visit to Syria in first high-profile trip since Al Shara took power

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi started a visit to Syria on Wednesday, the first such high-profile visit by an Iraqi official since Ahmad Al Shara took over as president after the ouster of Bashar Al Assad in December 2024.

Mr Al Zaidi is accompanied by a senior federal delegation, for official talks with President Al Shara in Damascus to "strengthen ties between the two countries and open new horizons for co-operation to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries," government spokesman Haider Al Aboodi said.

The two leaders are set to discuss "the future Iraqi-Syrian relations, and the regional developments and repercussions of its geopolitical circumstances," Mr Al Aboodi added.

"Economic and trade co-operation will be the priority, stemming from the two countries' need for an economic and investment partnership that transforms the neighbourly ties to mutual interests and opportunities for development and investment," he added.

It is Mr Al Zaidi’s first trip to Syria as prime minister, though he and Mr Al Shara met before on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, where they reviewed regional developments.

The relationship has shifted in recent months from deep mistrust to pragmatic cooperation, driven by the start of the Iran war in February and US pressure for regional de-escalation.

Iraq, which exported an average of 105 million barrels a month via the Strait of Hormuz before Iran closed the waterway, is seeking alternative outlets.

Baghdad is already moving limited volumes by tanker trucks across Syria to Baniyas port on the Mediterranean – about 500,000 tons of fuel oil per month according to Syrian Petroleum Company – and importing gasoline through the same route to cover a daily shortfall of 5 million litres.

On July 18, Syria and Iraq signed two memoranda of understanding to rehabilitate the historic Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, with a separate agreement with a consortium including Chevron, UCC Holding and TI Capital to prepare technical and financial studies for a new 2 million barrel per day line.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara Show caption: Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara

The multibillion-dollar project, estimated to take four years, would make Syria Iraq’s gateway to the Mediterranean, as Mr Al Shara described in an interview with Iraqi local Dijlah TV aired late on Tuesday, linking Iraq’s Grand Faw Port to the Mediterranean while Iraq connects Syria to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

Security co-ordination will feature prominently. Since the fall of the Assad regime, Iraq has sought guarantees on the border as ISIS cells remain active, while Syria sees Iran-backed militias on the other side of the border a threat.

Mr Al Shara said that the border is “fully secure” and that no armed group poses a threat to both countries, welcoming Mr Al Zaidi’s visit.

The visit also comes as Iraq handles 5,704 ISIS detainees transferred from Syria earlier this year, including 3,000 Syrians, with discussions underway with the Iraqi judiciary over possible repatriation, Mr Al Shara said.

"I believe this is a historic opportunity that has not come to Iraq and Syria, which have suffered for more than 60-70 years from sectarian and internal warfare, coups and conflicts," he said.