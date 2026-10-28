  • Netanyahu’s alliance and Eisenkot’s opposition both on track to secure 51 of 120 seats
  • Netanyahu claims right-wing has won 'decisive victory'
  • Questions over whether Eisenkot will do deal with Arab parties
  • Political parties must win at least 3.25% of the vote to enter the Knesset
  • Final tally expected by Friday with official results on November 4
Updated: October 28, 2026, 2:55 AM