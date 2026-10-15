How is Europe helping Saudi Arabia? France begins deploying military means

France said on Thursday it had begun deploying military means to help Saudi Arabia as the kingdom comes under attack by Houthi rebels.

Britain and Italy have also offered modest military help as Yemen's heaviest fighting in years spills over to Saudi Arabia.

There is wariness in Europe of becoming too involved in the Middle East conflict, although the effect of the conflict on energy prices is also a consideration.

Here is what major military powers in Europe have said about supporting Saudi Arabia:

France

France ​is ​starting ⁠to put ⁠into action operational ​elements of an ⁠agreement to help protect Saudi oil ⁠facilities, Foreign Ministry ​spokesman Pascal ⁠Confavreux ‌said on ​Thursday.

He declined to elaborate on what military means were being sent to Saudi Arabia.

President Emmanuel Macron said last month France would send troops ​and ‌defence systems ⁠to ​Saudi Arabia ​to ‌help protect the Red ⁠Sea port city ⁠of Yanbu, which is vital for energy transport.

Mr Macron is set to visit the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar on a Gulf tour next week. A summit of EU and Gulf leaders in Riyadh has been postponed from its planned date of October 24.

Military personnel monitor air operations at a base in Lyon, France. AFP Show caption: Military personnel monitor air operations at a base in Lyon,…

United Kingdom

Britain has provided an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft to support Saudi operations in Yemen. It has also offered air defence equipment.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that the Voyager aircraft had completed 14 “operational missions”. He said the UK would consider any further requests “as and when they come in”.

Mr Burnham has made reducing the cost of living a major theme since taking office in July and indicated last month that this was a factor in approving the RAF Voyager deployment.

Italy

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told The National last month that Italy had provided equipment such as radars and anti-missile batteries to Saudi Arabia before the regional war broke out in February.

Italy also offered the kingdom “technological assistance in defending itself against Iranian attacks … and capable of assisting it also against attacks when they came from the Houthis,” he said.

Last month an Italian F-2000 aircraft was hit at the Taif airbase in Saudi Arabia, where some Italian forces had been stationed on a separate mission. No personnel were injured.

Germany

Germany has not declared any military support. Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered solidarity in a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, but there were no concrete announcements.

The German parliament did vote on Thursday to extend the country's involvement in an EU naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea, which is under threat by the Houthis.

Past German governments had blocked the sale of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia, but the veto was declared lifted in 2024 due to the kingdom's “stabilising role”.

Poland

Poland has one of Europe's largest militaries but has not announced any military aid to Saudi Arabia. Many Polish resources have already gone to supporting Ukraine's war effort against Russia.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke to his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Tuesday. He said the two countries had “reviewed their defence co-operation” and discussed ways to support regional security. It is not known if any military aid was discussed.