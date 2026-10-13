Morocco's first female prime minister secures deal to form government

Morocco's centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), led by the country's first female prime minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, has ⁠reached a deal with three other parties to form a coalition government.

The coalition, which includes moderate socialist parties ⁠and the nationalist Istiqlal, together hold 207 seats in parliament, above the 198 needed for a majority.

PAM, which won last month's parliamentary election, was founded in 2008 by a royal adviser and has positioned itself as an advocate of social modernisation. It is led by Ms El Mansouri, who in September was named Morocco's first female prime minister, marking the latest chapter in a career that has taken her from Marrakesh's city hall to the top levels of the country's political establishment.

Ms El Mansouri, 50 was urban planning and housing minister under prime minister Aziz Akhannouch since 2021.

The coalition deal "produces a ⁠strong political government, made up of components marked by ​ideological ⁠and political proximity, ‌united in, and committed to, a shared reformist vision", ​the parties said in a joint statement. The next step is to propose a cabinet.

They are to propose the names of male and female ministers "who possess competence, political acumen, integrity and probity, as part of a cohesive and strong government capable of implementing the government programme, which will be drawn up as quickly as possible".

Ms El Mansouri's party has pledged to protect purchasing power by raising incomes and regulating markets, while making youth employment a priority. Its 2027-2031 programme aims to support one million young people, amid 29.2 per cent unemployment among people aged from 15 to 24.

Other priorities include improving health care, education, housing and digital services, strengthening water, food and energy security, embracing artificial intelligence, and driving inclusive economic growth while protecting public finances.

The new government is to oversee the final stages of preparations for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Portugal and Spain.