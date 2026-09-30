Who is Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, Morocco's first female prime minister?

Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, 50, has been named Morocco's first female prime minister, the latest chapter in a career that has taken her from Marrakesh's city hall to the top levels of the country's political establishment.

King Mohammed VI appointed Ms El Mansouri as the head of government at the Royal Palace in Rabat on Tuesday, and tasked her with forming a new government.

Ms El Mansouri, the Mayor of Marrakesh, leads the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which won the largest number of seats in the September 23 parliamentary election.

She has also been Urban Planning and Housing Minister under Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch since 2021.

Those close to Ms El Mansouri describe a "strong" leadership style that combines firmness with an ability to listen. Her strength comes from "a deep sense of responsibility", an ally said in a profile published by Moroccan outlet AM+ Media.

Her appointment also carries significance beyond her own political career. Morocco has never had a woman lead its government.

Ms El Mansouri has previously spoken about the significance of women taking senior political roles, saying that Moroccan women "deserve respect and recognition".

Born in Marrakesh, Ms El Mansouri studied law at Mohammed V University in Rabat before completing postgraduate studies in business contract law at the University of Montpellier in France and reading Anglo-Saxon law at Pace University in New York.

She worked as a lawyer specialising in property and land law before entering politics.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI meets Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri to appoint her as head of government, in Rabat. Reuters Show caption: Morocco's King Mohammed VI meets Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri …

Ms El Mansouri was first elected Mayor of Marrakesh in 2009, becoming the first female to hold the position. She returned to the post in 2021 while also serving in the national government.

She joined PAM at its creation in 2008 and has held a series of senior positions within the party. Since 2024, she has been part of its collective leadership.

In 2021, King Mohammed VI appointed her minister of urban planning in the government led by Aziz Akhannouch. Her responsibilities included reconstruction after the 2023 earthquake.

Ms El Mansouri comes from a prominent Marrakesh family with longstanding links to the Moroccan state.

Her father, Abderrahman El Mansouri, was a senior Moroccan official who later served as Morocco’s ambassador to the UAE.

PAM was founded by Fouad Ali El Himma, a former adviser to King Mohammed VI, and is positioned as a modernising, liberal-centrist counterweight to the Islamist Justice and Development Party.

PAM won 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives in the September 23 election, ahead of the National Rally of Independents with 66 seats and the Istiqlal party with 65.

The result leaves PAM short of the 198 seats needed for a parliamentary majority, meaning Ms El Mansouri will need to negotiate with other parties to form a governing coalition.

Before her appointment, she said there would be "no red lines" in coalition negotiations and that her party had "turned the page" on previous disputes with potential partners.

She will face pressure over youth unemployment, public services and the cost of living, while preparations accelerate for the 2030 Fifa World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Her emergence comes at a time of declining voter participation. Turnout in the September election was about 38 per cent, down from roughly 50 per cent five years earlier.

But her rise marks a potentially historic change in Morocco's government and could revive voter enthusiasm.