Morocco has taken a powerful step forward for women’s empowerment

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

Madam Prime Minister

This is in reference to the article headlined Who is Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, Morocco’s first female prime minister? (September 30): it’s truly inspiring to see Morocco reach this historic milestone with its first woman prime minister. This is a powerful step forward for women’s empowerment, creating opportunities for women to lead while also working towards positive change that benefits the Moroccan people. – Lizett Salinas

This is a historic moment for Morocco. I am so proud to see a woman making history at the very top. – Name withheld upon request

Tackling piracy

Having read The National’s article India seizes more than $300m worth of drugs from Iranian dhow (September 30), it seems to me the operation has emerged as another significant development in the field of maritime security. According to the report, the vessel was allegedly carrying a large quantity of narcotics. The exact origin, intended destination and network behind the shipment will need to be established through the ongoing investigation. But the interception by the Indian Coast Guard highlights the importance of maritime surveillance and international co-operation in preventing the trafficking of illegal drugs across the Arabian Sea. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Ceding influence

I write in reference to Thomas Watkins’s article US confirms end of military mission in Iraq (September 30): I have mixed emotions about this. Iraq is a strategically important country, and the Iranian militias remain. So with this departure, the US is ceding major influence. – Robert Rice

Love for rail

This is regarding Nicole Abigael’s article First look inside Dubai’s new Etihad Rail station ahead of Wednesday launch (September 29): the start of Etihad Rail operations fills our hearts with pride in our country and its leaders. We see the cities of the UAE growing closer and the journey between families and friends becoming easier and more beautiful. Behind this achievement is a vision that believed in the future and Emirati hands that worked to turn a dream into reality for the world to see. I am proud of the UAE and everyone who helped make this dream possible. – Salwa Abdullatif Alhammadi, UAE

This is an absolutely grand train service launch. My heartfelt love to those involved. – Ladislav Vobr, Dubai

Insensitive

I write in reference to the video about Thai police having questioned a man who rode a jet ski through flooded streets in Bangkok, splashing pedestrians after heavy rain inundated parts of the city (September 29): the man’s actions were rather insensitive to those who have been affected by the floods. This is a natural disaster area, not a place for fun and games. – Gunther Beissel