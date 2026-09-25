Universities should assess how students use AI

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

Condolences

I write in reference to the article Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid laid to rest at Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai (September 22): my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the esteemed Al Maktoum family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed. May Allah Almighty have mercy on his soul, grant him the highest garden of paradise, and bless his family with patience, strength and comfort during this time of sorrow. – Sabine Balve, Dubai

I extend my condolences to everyone in Dubai’s royal family, starting with Sheikh Mohammed. Sheikh Ahmed left a longstanding legacy for his nation and for humanity. May God have compassion and mercy upon Sheikh Ahmed. May God transform this period of grief to a moment of togetherness in the royal family. Stand united. – Seraphin Pelenda, Dubai

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed. May Allah grant him eternal peace and mercy, and give strength and patience to Al Maktoum family and the people of Dubai during this difficult time. – Name withheld upon request

The UN’s core strength

Damien McElroy’s op-ed titled The UN’s future depends on its diplomats, not just its bureaucracy (September 22) was a thought-provoking piece. As he rightly pointed out, the future of the UN significantly depends on the effectiveness and commitment of its diplomats. In the present global scenario, conflicts and geopolitical tensions are becoming increasingly challenging, making diplomacy more vital than ever. Diplomats have a crucial responsibility to engage in dialogue, build understanding and find peaceful solutions to disputes. Timely and appropriate decisions are essential to address emerging global challenges and prevent conflicts from escalating. The UN must continue to strengthen diplomacy, co-operation and mutual understanding among nations to promote peace, stability and harmony around the world. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The importance of reasoning

Simon Bradbury’s op-ed headlined How universities can prepare future-ready graduates (September 21) rightly emphasises learning agility and responsible use of AI. Universities can make that idea concrete by assessing decisions, not only final answers. A student could submit a short first attempt, then use AI for feedback and explain what changed. In another task, the learner might compare two AI suggestions and defend why one was rejected. A five-minute oral follow-up can reveal whether the student understands the submitted work. These methods fit the workplace better than pretending AI will disappear. Professionals will use tools, but they will still be responsible for judging outputs, spotting weak assumptions and explaining decisions to other people. The most valuable graduate may not be the person who can produce the fastest AI-assisted answer. It may be the person who can say why that answer should be trusted. – Swaansh Mahat, Kathmandu, Nepal

Dubai for reel

I write regarding the video in which Michael Kelly talks about the bond he formed with Dubai while filming Jack Ryan: Ghost War (September 22): I actually loved this movie. It showed the whole of Dubai, and I knew every building in this movie. It was amazing. – Ndagire Winnie Masha Nalutaaya, Dubai

Continuing to build

I write in reference to the video about Abu Dhabi developer Eagle Hills having signed a $12 billion deal with the Maldives (September 22): with what happened at the beginning of the year [referring to the Iran war], it’s incredible to see that Abu Dhabi keeps building and building. It is making its vision real. – Anindita Tantri, Kitchener, Canada

Etihad Rail on track

This is regarding Daniel Bardsley’s article Dubai’s new 80km motorway can cut congestion and boost road safety, experts say (September 18): this is an absolutely fantastic achievement. Sincere congratulations! – Ladislav Vobr