How universities can prepare future-ready graduates

There has been growing concern about graduate-level jobs and the effects of artificial intelligence. Research from the Stanford Digital Economy Lab has found that employment for young workers in the US aged between 22 and 25 in AI-exposed occupations was 19 percent below where it would have been if it had kept pace with less-exposed roles, although the research cautions that this is an observed employment pattern rather than proof that AI caused the decline.

The impact of AI will not be felt equally across all qualification levels. QS, the global higher education analytics and university rankings organisation, estimates that in the US, 27 percent of jobs held by people with a high school diploma are at risk of automation, compared with 15 percent for those with bachelor’s or master’s degrees. However, graduates are also more likely to benefit from AI – 62 percent of graduate-level roles have the potential to be augmented by the technology, against 16 percent of diploma-level roles. Therefore, higher education can still give graduates an advantage, but only if courses prepare them to use AI confidently, critically and creatively.

What does this tell us about the role of universities in preparing graduates for the labour market? The first and most important point is that universities cannot prepare students for an AI-enabled labour market in isolation. The benefits of AI for society will depend on strong alignment between higher education, industry and public policy, so that graduates leave university with the capabilities needed by the economies they are entering.

Universities therefore need to prepare graduates not only with technical knowledge, but with the applied, adaptive and human skills required in a rapidly changing economy. Employers also have a responsibility to sustain graduate-level entry routes, so that AI adoption does not weaken the future talent pipeline for leadership, innovation and specialist expertise.

So how well is the UAE doing in aligning education with economic outcomes? The QS World Future Skills Index 2027 assesses this partly through its Economic Transformation pillar, which looks at how effectively economies turn education, skills and human-capital investment into productivity, innovation and growth. It draws on indicators such as industrial policy, university-enterprise collaboration, technology transfer, venture capital availability and export sophistication. The UAE ranks third globally for Economic Transformation in the index, placing it in a strong position to benefit from AI-enabled growth.

UAE higher education regulation is also moving in this direction. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, through the Commission for Academic Accreditation, has implemented an Outcome-Based Evaluation Framework that places greater emphasis on employment outcomes, learning outcomes and industry collaboration.

This means that the UAE has many of the economic conditions needed to benefit from AI. As the economy moves quickly, universities have an important role in ensuring that education pathways evolve just as quickly, so graduates are ready for the opportunities being created.

The speed of that shift is already visible in the data. The World Economic Forum’s Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Entry-Level Work shows that, in the UAE, the skills required for entry-level jobs most exposed to AI are changing much faster than the global average. Its Net Skill Change index, which measures how much the mix of skills required for a role is changing over time, rises from 5.3 in the least AI-exposed roles to 21.3 in the most exposed. Globally, the equivalent increase is from 5.8 to 12.4.

Quote Students need more than periodic exposure to new technology

For UAE graduates entering AI-exposed sectors, this means they are entering a labour market in which skills requirements are changing particularly quickly. For universities in the UAE, it means curricula, work placements and employer partnerships must keep pace with these changes.

It is clear that university education still provides an important route into an AI-enabled workforce, and that the UAE is well placed to support this transition. The question, then, is what universities should do differently to prepare students for graduate employment.

First, universities need deeper partnerships with AI-enabled industries. However, that engagement cannot simply focus on preparing students for fixed roles, because those roles are changing too quickly. Instead, universities and employers need to work together to identify emerging capabilities, embed real-world problems into learning, and expose students to the tools and working practices they will encounter after graduation.

Second, universities need to build learning agility. Graduates will need to understand how AI is changing the workplace, but also how to keep learning as the technology evolves. That means developing critical thinking, judgement, communication, creativity and ethical awareness alongside technical confidence.

Third, assessment and teaching must reflect the way work is changing. Students need opportunities to work on real-world problems, use AI tools responsibly, test ideas, collaborate with others and learn from rapid feedback. This includes experimenting with AI agents and other emerging technologies, while understanding their limits and risks.

Students need more than periodic exposure to new technology. They need structured, intensive and applied learning experiences that help them build confidence quickly, practice using digital tools in context and receive feedback before moving on. Approaches such as structuring learning in intensive single subject blocks can support this by creating space for deeper engagement with one subject at a time and by making it easier to design live briefs, simulations, employer projects and AI-enabled assessments into each module.

For universities, the challenge is not simply to add AI content to existing courses. It is to redesign learning so that students develop the ability to use AI intelligently, question its outputs, work creatively with others and adapt as roles change. That redesign must be shaped with employers, so that students work on live problems, understand how AI is being used in real workplaces and build the skills that organisations will need next. In that sense, the future-ready graduate will not be defined by what they know at the point of graduation, but by their ability to keep learning, applying and leading in a labour market that will continue to evolve.