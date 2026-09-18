The UAE is a place where foreigners can settle down

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

Why we need Brics

I write in reference to Vanessa Ghanem’s article Brics summit ends with push for global peace and greater co-operation (September 13): the recent summit in New Delhi and India’s emphasis on strengthening the bloc’s influence in global affairs are both significant and truly needed at this hour. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of greater co-operation and a stronger voice for the Global South in shaping global affairs. At a time when conflicts, tensions and humanitarian crises are affecting different parts of the world, the need for dialogue, diplomacy and international co-operation has never been greater. The continuing crisis in the Middle East is a particularly serious concern, and the Brics leaders’ call for maximum restraint and peaceful efforts is an important message. India’s insistence on strengthening Brics as a platform for co-operation, rather than confrontation, deserves attention. A stronger and more representative voice for developing countries can contribute to greater understanding, solidarity and balanced international co-operation. The world needs more dialogue and less division. At this critical juncture, collective efforts towards global peace, stability and human solidarity are more than desirable. They are essential. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru

A strategic approach

I write in reference to Shireena Al Nowais’s article New era of UAE-Germany ties with €40bn investment plan (September 10): the UAE’s long‑term investment commitment in Germany reflects a strategic approach to strengthening economic partnerships with major global markets. Large‑scale capital deployment of this nature signals confidence, stability and a forward‑looking vision for cross‑regional co-operation. Initiatives that reinforce Europe’s industrial backbone also contribute to broader economic resilience and shared growth. – Costantino N, Campania, Italy

The €40 billion (almost $46 billion) commitment shows this is moving beyond diplomacy: energy, AI and industrial projects will be the real test of how quickly the partnership creates jobs and resilient supply chains. – Hashim Rizvi, Dubai

That is a massive amount. I think this would be an opportunity for Germany to reconnect more closely with the global economy. – Martina Bossert, Hesse, Germany

Settle down in the UAE

I write in reference to Katy Gillett’s article ‘Putting down roots’: Nearly half of high-net-worth residents now plan to retire in UAE, study finds (September 10): this will be the biggest priority on UAE’s agenda, and I’m sure many minds are working on ways to encourage residents to retire in the country while ensuring top-notch health care and safety. Expect some major announcements in the coming months. – Kaartik Gor, Dubai

For many of us, it’s been “I’ll just be here for two years” to this. – David Zabinsky, Dubai

Offended by the Houthis

I write in reference to the article Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Makkah (September 16): the Houthis are a terrorist group that neither represents Yemen’s legitimate government nor the Yemeni people. For years, they have contributed to Yemen’s destruction on multiple levels. Today, their actions threaten international trade and economic stability. Even more alarming is the targeting of the holy city of Makkah, an act that deeply offends and threatens the sanctity of a place revered by more than two billion Muslims worldwide. – Waleed Alshehri, Saudi Arabia