Brics summit ends with push for global peace and greater co-operation

Brics leaders wrapped up their two-day summit in New Delhi on Sunday with calls for greater co-operation among the expanded group, as India sought to position the bloc as a bigger voice in global affairs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Brics now offered a platform where the concerns of developing countries could be heard and their experiences taken into account.

“Brics has grown because here voices are heard, experiences are respected and solutions are developed not for them, but together with them,” Mr Modi said on the last day of talks.

He called for greater “co-operation” within the bloc, which represents nearly 50 per cent of the world's population and 40 per cent of global gross domestic product.

“The strength of Brics lies in our diversity and co-operation,” Mr Modi told leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through co-operation and blossom for humanity.”

Mr Modi has repeatedly framed the bloc as a vehicle for reform rather than an anti-western alliance. On Saturday, he said the Global South should become a “rule shaper, not a rule follower”, while calling for a shift from a “pyramid of privilege” towards a “platform of partnership”.

Brics was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining four years later. It has since expanded to 11 members.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among leaders at the Brics Summit in New Delhi. EPA Show caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Nare…

'Greater Brics'

Mr Xi called for further co-operation among what he described as the “greater Brics”, with China set to take over the group's chairmanship next year and host its 19th summit.

He said members should maintain the stability ⁠of industrial and ​supply chains, ⁠and ‌cultivate ​an integrated market. He proposed five initiatives on “greater Brics” co-operation in areas of artificial intelligence, trade and investment, digital industry, smart manufacturing and talent development, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Mr Xi urged the group on Saturday to play a peacemaking role in the Middle East, saying the Iran war does not serve the common interests of the international community.

Diplomacy extended beyond the Middle East. ​Kremlin ​spokesman ​Dmitry ⁠Peskov ⁠said on Sunday ​that Mr Xi and Mr ​Modi ⁠had ‌both ​offered their services for peace talks on Ukraine, and that Mr Putin welcomed their readiness, ​Russian state ‌news ⁠agency Tass ​reported.

It was Mr Xi's first visit to neighbouring India since 2019, as the two countries seek to stabilise relations after years of tension over their disputed Himalayan border. Ties are gradually improving through restored flights, visas and high-level contacts.

During bilateral talks, Mr Xi and Mr Modi backed a strategic, long-term approach and agreed that differences should not become disputes, while discussing trade and business ties.

Xi Jinping, left, and Narendra Modi shake hands as the Brics Summit draws to a close. AFP Show caption: Xi Jinping, left, and Narendra Modi shake hands as the Brics…

Also attending the 18th summit were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

'Maximum restraint'

On day one, leaders agreed on a joint declaration calling for “maximum restraint” in the Middle East, overcoming divisions that had prevented the group from issuing a joint statement at a meeting of foreign ministers in May. This followed intense diplomatic efforts, including by host India.

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia,” the joint statement said. The Brics countries “call for exercising maximum restraint”, it added.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites in the region were condemned.

On Sudan, leaders expressed “grave concern over the deteriorating situation”, including the “worsening humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of proliferation of extremism and terrorism”.

The statement also urged all parties to ensure the maintenance of a ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza.