Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed meets Russia's Putin as Brics summit wraps up in New Delhi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held meetings with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a summit of the Brics countries.

Sheikh Khaled and Mr Putin discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues, while underscoring the importance of continued co-ordination on the outcome of the 18th Brics summit.

This year the conference addressed financial co-operation and energy transition, but was also used to spearhead diplomacy in the region.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with, from left, Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the Brics summit in New Delhi. EPA Show caption: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with, …

Over the weekend Sheikh Khaled also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit this year has been hailed for keeping difficult conversations going, in what could be considered a difficult test for the bloc.

Most notable was a discussion on the sidelines between the UAE and Iran, the highest-level meeting between the two countries since the start of the war. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discussed regional and international issues, de-escalation, stability, and efforts to advance regional peace and development, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on X.