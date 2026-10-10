Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas postpones elections to September 2027

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree on Saturday cancelling the legislative elections scheduled for November this year and setting a new date, together with the presidential vote, for September 2027.

The last election for the Palestinian Legislative Council was held in 2006 and won by Hamas, leading to the rift between the group and the ruling Fatah party. Fatah leader and Palestinian Authority President, Mr Abbas, who was elected in 2005, has overstayed his term by 17 years and now rules by decree.

The National reported this week that next month's highly anticipated legislative elections would be postponed, according to sources from the main Palestinian factions.

The presidential vote had been slated to take place next year. The decree announced by Mr Abbas on Saturday sets September 11, 2027 as the date for both votes, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) approved the postponement and in a statement said the delay was due to a lack of security in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Sources from different factions said the roots of the delay are mainly tied to holding a national dialogue in Egypt and ending “Palestinian division” before going to the polls. But attempts to unite notorious factions within the Palestinian political scene have often failed, stemming from disagreements about the way forward for Palestine.

Systemic and endemic problems mean that Palestine has lacked the right environment for elections for decades. Under an occupation that has become more fierce and deadly in recent decades, state institutions, finances and the political scene have all but collapsed.

High-level meetings and tactical alliances between factions looking to unseat Mr Abbas and his ruling Fatah party have been taking place, causing anxiety in the President's dwindling support circle.

Mr Abbas has become increasingly unpopular in Palestine. An August opinion poll by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) surveyed 1,270 people and showed that 79 per cent wanted him to resign.