UAE states support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi airport attacks

The UAE on Thursday condemned Yemeni rebels' attacks against Saudi Arabian airports, expressing its support for "all measures" taken by Riyadh in response.

Three people were killed on Wednesday and Thursday in Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport in the south.

On Thursday, two residents of Riyadh reported sounds of explosions, as flights at King Khalid airport continue to be affected.

The Saudi-led coalition said the Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia would not go "unpunished", spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said, announcing a “comprehensive operation” that destroyed 82 Houthi military targets in Yemen.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "condemned in the strongest terms" the attacks, adding that they "constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability".

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s "full solidarity" with the kingdom and its support for "all measures" taken in response. It also expressed its "solidarity and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured".

Attacks by the Iran-backed rebels against Saudi Arabia come amid renewed fighting after Houthi advances along Yemen's Red Sea coast and a Yemeni government counter-offensive supported by coalition air strikes.

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, expressing condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. It also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said it stood with the kingdom’s people and government.

France also condemned the Houthis’ repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed its “full solidarity” with the kingdom's defence of its territory and infrastructure, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said.

Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and condemned Houthi missile and drone attacks against his country and commercial vessels, as well as threats to navigation in the Red Sea. He told the UN General Assembly that a comprehensive agreement was needed to bring stability to Yemen.