Iranian flights land in Iraq's Najaf after US sanctions exemption

Iranian airlines have resumed flights to Iraq's Najaf after the US granted an exemption to allow sanctioned carriers, excluding Mahan Air, to operate 40 daily flights to and from the Shiite holy city.

Flights from Iran had been halted for about a week due to pressure from US sanctions, but Iraqi and Iranian officials confirmed that they restarted in Najaf on Sunday.

Iraq had not announced the ban imposed on September 25 but ground-handling companies stopped serving the routes, fearing sanctions being imposed by the US Treasury.

Last week, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein thanked the US government and Treasury for allowing the resumption of flights to Najaf after he met Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Mr Hussein thanked them for “their understanding and respect for religious freedom, including the importance of tolerance, access to holy sites, and the resumption of flights for pilgrims travelling to Najaf”, a statement by the Iraqi Embassy to the US read.

Najaf is home to the Shrine of Imam Ali, the Prophet Mohammed's cousin and son-in-law, and is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.

The US last month said was targeting third-country companies that facilitate Mahan Air, a previously sanctioned Iranian airline accused of transporting personnel, drones and weapons to support Iran's military. Mr Bessent later said companies that dealt with Iranian airlines would be “knocked out ​of ‌the dollar system”.

Iranian airlines were banned from neighbouring countries including the UAE, Oman and Iraq in response to new US sanctions.

The ban on Iranian flights to Iraq angered Iran-aligned factions and political parties. Militias and politicians staged protests and threatened sit-ins at Iraqi airports unless flights resumed. Kataib Hezbollah urged Iraqis to break what it called the “US siege” on Iran, while Al Nujaba described the suspension as “submission” to Washington and accused Baghdad of letting the US dictate its Iran policy.

The exemption from US sanctions follows the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq last week. Iran-backed militia groups are expected to finalise a disarmament process overseen by the government by June next year.

During military parades in Baghdad on Sunday by the Popular Mobilisation Forces and Iran-backed militias to celebrate the departure of US forces, American flags were trampled on, prompting an investigation by the Iraqi government. The PMF is an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitary forces, many of which have close ties to Iran.

The departure of US troops has sparked concern among Iraqis and Kurds of an increase in Iranian influence in the country, or greater powers given to groups aligned to Tehran.

The PMF on Sunday announced the arrests of 45 suspects and the dismantling of networks linked to the banned Baath party. In a statement also carried by Iraqi state media, the group said some of the arrests were linked to terrorism charges, links to extremist movements or the leaking of state security information.