Al Shibani visits Islamabad in 'important step' towards building Syria-Pakistan ties

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani began a high-level visit to Pakistan on Thursday, the first official trip by a senior Syrian official to the country in 19 years.

Mr Al Shibani is aiming to strengthen trade and defence ties under Syria's leadership. The Syrian Foreign Minister, who was invited by Pakistan, expressed hope that the visit would prove itself “historic for bilateral co-operation”.

Mr Al Shibani and his delegation met Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday and are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside other senior officials.

During the meeting Mr Dar, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said: “The two sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Syria and discussed ways to further advance bilateral co-operation in areas of mutual interest.”

The two men “also held in-depth discussions on regional developments”, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry reported.

The visit is an “important step towards further enhancing Pakistan-Syria relations and advancing co-operation between the two countries”.

Mr Al Shibani is the first senior Syrian official to visit Pakistan since Walid Al Muallem in May 2007, when he was foreign minister.

Pakistan 'stands by Syria'

Syria's Foreign Ministry said on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day last Friday that it “reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan and expanding co-operation across various fields”.

Pakistan has issued a formal statement condemning recent Israeli air strikes targeting the Abu Al Duhur airbase in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday. There were no casualties, according to Syria’s state-run Ekhbariya TV.

The ministry said the attack was a “flagrant violation of international law” and warned such “provocative actions” could further undermine regional peace and stability.

Pakistan expressed its “unwavering solidarity” with the Syrian people and reiterated its “full support” for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and prosperity.

Since the toppling of former Syrian despot Bashar Al Assad, Israel has seized territory in south-west Syria and struck much of the Syrian army's heavy weapons and equipment.

Israel also regularly bombed ⁠Syria when Al Assad was in power, aiming to roll back Iranian influence in the country.

Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, Pakistan rejected any foreign military intervention and attempts to overthrow Al Assad by force, affirming its support for Syria’s unity and sovereignty.

The country maintained its diplomatic representation, and its embassy in Damascus remained open during the war. The embassy remains open today.