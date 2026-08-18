Israeli warplanes strike airfield runway in Syria's Idlib, state TV reports

Israeli warplanes carried out eight air strikes targeting the runway of Abu Al Duhur military airfield in the eastern Idlib countryside at dawn on Tuesday, Syrian state TV reported.

The attacks caused material damage to airbase infrastructure but no casualties were reported. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported assault.

Soon after the regime of former Syrian despot Bashar Al Assad fell to rebel forces advancing under current President Ahmad Al Shara's leadership in December 2024, the Israeli military expanded its attacks on Syria, claiming to be targeting weapons and missile depots belonging to the previous regime.

Israeli troops moved into a demilitarised zone inside southern Syria, including Mount Hermon, which overlooks the capital Damascus.

Since then, the Israeli military has launched strikes on Syria and seized several people within the country. Israel has also intervened in what it calls missions to protect ethnic minority Druze in south-west Syria. Analysts have cast doubt on Israeli intentions.

In March, Israel said it carried out strikes on infrastructure sites belonging to the Syrian ‌government in response to attacks against the Druze in Sweida. Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling it ​a “blatant violation” of international law and an assault ​on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel has also been seeking to counter what is considers to be growing Turkish influence in Syria. Ankara and Damascus have signed agreements to establish a free zone in Idlib province.

Mr Al Shara has said his country is seeking to reach a security agreement with Israel. He said a deal could pave the way for comprehensive peace between the neighbours without compromising Syria's right to the Golan Heights, an area ⁠that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981.