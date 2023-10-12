Syria state TV says Israel attacked Aleppo and Damascus airports

Israel attacked the main airports in Syria's capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday, Syrian media has said.

Syria's state TV said the airports were targeted by "Israeli aggression".

Technical teams were sent assess the damage at both sites, Syria's Transport Ministry said.

Media channel Sham FM said Syrian air defences were launched in response to the attacks.

The Israeli military does not usually comment on such incidents and gave no immediate statement on Thursday.

Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, including at Aleppo and Damascus airports.

Sources told Reuters Thursday's alleged strikes were intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Al Assad in the civil war that broke out in 2011.

The attacks came a day before Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was due to visit Syria.

Last September, Israeli air strikes damaged one of the runways at the airport in Aleppo, forcing a suspension of services. Such attacks are often said to follow Iranian arms transfers to Damascus and Aleppo airport.

Damascus airport also hosted a base used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which was heavily bombed in Israeli attacks.