Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to establish political and military mechanisms under defence pact

Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will establish political and military mechanisms to co-ordinate their defence and security policies under a pact signed last week, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The three allies of the US signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7 to deepen military and defence industry co-operation. They ‌said the accord stipulates that an armed attack against any member ​would be regarded as an attack on all, similar to Nato's Article 5 collective defence clause.

At a weekly briefing in Ankara, the Defence Ministry said the mechanisms will bring together the countries’ defence and foreign ministers and military chiefs, with co-ordination taking place at the highest level. The pact also envisages gradually expanding joint military exercises, beginning with command-post and field drills and later involving land, sea, air, air defence and unmanned systems.

It said the agreement aims to strengthen the three countries’ ability to respond jointly to potential crises and develop their operational capabilities.

“The aim is ​to provide not only product and system supply, but also ​joint development ‌and production, technology co-operation, and sustainable maintenance and logistics support,” the ministry said. Unmanned and autonomous systems, electronic warfare and AI capabilities would ⁠be prioritised, it added.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, right, in Makkah. Reuters Show caption: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Turkish Presiden…

The Makkah agreement is “defensive in nature and does not designate any country as a common enemy or adversary”, the ministry said. It added the pact “is not considered an alternative or rival to Nato” but would complement the international security architecture by contributing to regional security and stability.

Turkey has Nato's second-largest army. It had previously said the pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and top oil exporter Saudi Arabia was open to expansion – with Egypt a potential candidate to join.

The agreement was signed as the Middle East remains embroiled in the Iran war. The conflict has brought Iranian missile attacks on Gulf states, adding to security concerns among regional powers.

Saudi Arabia has also faced attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Pakistan has been mediating between the US and Iran in efforts to reach a comprehensive peace agreement that would also lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, there has been little apparent progress towards diplomacy or the reopening of the vital waterway.