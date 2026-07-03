Lebanon courts Emirati capital as envoy says investors 'more than welcome'

Lebanon is actively courting Emirati capital as it seeks to revive its struggling economy, with its ambassador to the UAE saying investors from the Gulf state are “more than welcome” amid growing momentum in bilateral engagement.

Tarek Mneimneh said there is “appetite” among UAE investors and pointed to discussions already under way, adding that Lebanese authorities are working to create the conditions needed to attract foreign capital, including reforms and stronger regulatory and security frameworks.

He highlighted sectors such as ports, airports and digital governance as areas where Emirati expertise could play a role, noting that investment talks are expected to expand over time.

“There is appetite, and there is momentum,” Mr Mneimneh told The National in an interview in Abu Dhabi. “We would definitely welcome UAE investors, both on a private level and a public and governmental level. There have been some talks, and those talks will continue and will grow with time.

“The Lebanese leadership is aware that a sophisticated investor would require some guarantees or some foundations to invest in a country or in a project.”

Renewed trust

Mr Mneimneh said prominent Emirati businessmen such as Mohamed Alabbar and Khalaf Al Habtoor are “more than welcome” in Lebanon, describing the country as offering “a lot of opportunities” and being “almost a greenfield in many sectors”.

Mr Al Habtoor had previously expressed security and corruption concerns over Lebanon. Earlier this year, he cancelled all planned investments in the country after previously announcing plans for a large-scale project, saying the decision was driven by the “lack of security and stability and the lack of a horizon for improvement in the near future”.

Mr Mneimneh's remarks came days after the UAE allowed Emiratis to travel to Lebanon, lifting a weeks-long ban imposed because of the Iran war and concerns over Tehran's influence.

The National's Vanessa Ghanem interviews Tarek Mneimneh, the Lebanese ambassador to the UAE. Victor Besa / The National Info

The Iran-backed Hezbollah resumed war with Israel in March in support of Tehran as it came under attack from the US and Israel. Iran had retaliated by launching missile salvos against Gulf states, including the UAE.

The Emirates also announced during the war that it had dismantled a “terrorist network” funded and operated by Hezbollah and Iran. Lebanese authorities condemned the plot at the time and recalled the government's decision to prohibit Hezbollah's military and security activities.

The mood in Abu Dhabi shifted last week following the signing of a trilateral framework between Lebanon, the US and Israel aimed at creating a pathway towards an agreement. The framework was welcomed by many in Lebanon, Washington and across the region as a step towards restoring Lebanese sovereignty, although critics in Lebanon argued it did not adequately safeguard the country's interests.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the framework as a positive step for the region. President Sheikh Mohamed and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah separately spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to reaffirm the UAE's support for Lebanon.

“The message conveyed [by the Emirati leadership] is one: the UAE stands with Lebanon. And two, it's a message of trust,” said Mr Mneimneh.

The UAE previously banned Emiratis from travelling to Lebanon between 2021 and 2025. The ban was lifted last May following President Aoun's visit to the Emirates.

President Sheikh Mohamed with the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. UAE Presidential Court Info

“Last year, the ban was lifted after a few years of having it in place. And we had a lot of UAE nationals visiting Lebanon during the summer,” said Mr Mneimneh.

He said the Lebanese and Emirati people share close ties, adding that “the Lebanese diaspora in the UAE was a partner in the beautiful success story" of the Emirates.

About 25,000 Emiratis visited Lebanon before this year's travel ban was imposed, according to Maroun Daher, a member of Lebanon's Association of Travel and Tourist Agents. “Visitor numbers fell by about 50 per cent after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June,” said Mr Daher. “They picked up again in December, although not significantly.

“Emiratis were among the largest groups of Gulf visitors to Lebanon and made a big contribution to the tourism sector.”

“We're not expecting large numbers of Emirati visitors this summer because the travel ban was lifted relatively late, flights are already fully booked and security concerns remain. If we reach 10,000 visitors by the end of the summer, that would be an accomplishment,” added Mr Daher.

Business council to drive investment

Relations between Lebanon and Gulf states had been strained for years because of Iran's influence over Lebanese affairs through Hezbollah. Since taking office in early 2025, Mr Aoun and Mr Salam have made repairing ties with Gulf countries a foreign policy priority.

Under the recently proposed trilateral framework, the US would provide support to the Lebanese army to enable it to establish full security control in Lebanon and disarm all non-state actors. Israel would carry out a phased and conditions-based redeployment from Lebanese territory once an agreed and verifiable disarmament process had been completed.

After Hezbollah launched missiles at Israel in March, the Israeli military responded with relentless bombardment and invaded parts of southern Lebanon. Israel has continued to carry out strikes in the south despite the framework.

In its statement last week, the UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Lebanon, including support for efforts to ensure that arms remain exclusively in the hands of the state and to dismantle terrorist organisations.

Mr Mneimneh pointed to the planned establishment of a UAE-Lebanon Business Council, announced during Mr Aoun's visit to Abu Dhabi, as another sign of economic co-operation.

“The Lebanese side has already appointed members to the UAE-Lebanese Business Council, and I know for a fact that the UAE is in the process of appointing its members,” he said.

He added the council would play “a very good and very positive role” in preparing the private sector, identifying investment opportunities and encouraging Emirati investment in Lebanon.

Lebanon is still reeling from the unresolved financial collapse that began in 2019. The destruction and instability caused by the war have only deepened the strain.