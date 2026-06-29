UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban for Emiratis

Emiratis are permitted to resume travel to Lebanon after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lifted restrictions on Monday.

However, Emiratis must register on Twajudi, the UAE's emergency response registration service, to be eligible to travel as a condition for lifting the ban, the state news agency Wam reported.

Emiratis will not be permitted to depart through the country’s ports of exit until registration is complete, the ministry warned. Failure to register could result in the suspension of travel procedures and legal accountability.

The UAE banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq or Lebanon on April 30. "in light of current regional developments".

It said Emiratis in those countries should "expedite their immediate return to the UAE" and contact the ministry by telephone.

The UAE previously banned Emiratis from travelling to Lebanon between 2021 and 2025. The ban was lifted last May.