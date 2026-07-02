Syria's Al Shibani says Damascus open to talks with Hezbollah

A meeting between Syria and Hezbollah is possible, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani said during a visit to Lebanon on Thursday, days after US President Donald Trump suggested Damascus could take part in efforts to contain the Lebanese militant group.

Mr Al Shibani spoke after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah.

Talks with Mr Berri were focused only on Syria-Lebanon relations, but "if the interest requires a meeting with Hezbollah, we are open to it", he said.

Syria's government comprises groups that fought Hezbollah during the country's 2011-2024 civil war, as the Iran-backed group sought to prop up the rule of ousted president Bashar Al Assad.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has sought to calm fears that his nascent military will do as Mr Trump suggested, saying “rumours circulating about ⁠Syria entering Lebanon are completely unfounded”, according ​to Syrian state media.

Syria and Lebanon have sought to open a new page in relations after rebel forces led by Mr Al Shara toppled Mr Al Assad in December 2024.

Mr Al Shibani's visit comes after the Israeli and Lebanese governments agreed to a plan for a future deal last week, which, in theory, should lead to Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah, although its implementation has not begun.

He has also met President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Syria dominated Lebanon for decade during the Assad regime. It sent forces into Lebanon in 1976 during the 1975-1990 civil war, and heavily influenced Lebanese politics until withdrawing in 2005.