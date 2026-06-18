From world war diplomacy to US-Iran deal: why Versailles matters

President Donald Trump signed a copy of the US-Iran agreement on Wednesday at the Palace of Versailles, a symbolic location for centuries of diplomacy that has changed the world.

“It’s signed,” Mr Trump told reporters after a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. “I signed it in Versailles.” The document was also signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, ending months of hostilities between the two countries that have had a worldwide impact.

“And Versailles is not a gold leaf. Versailles is the real deal," Mr Trump said.

Play 00:46 Trump signs US-Iran agreement at Palace of Versailles

Observers suggest the move by Mr Trump was made to mark history in the same spot where European and US leaders signed the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, ending the First World War.

Versailles once housed the French monarchy and is set in grounds of more than 2,000 acres to the west of Paris. It is also seen as a symbol of the French Revolution.

From 1682 until the revolution in 1789, the palace was a centre of French politics. Over the centuries, Versailles has been the grounds for diplomacy, peace talks, and geographical change.

Various historic agreements have been signed there, making it a turning point for world affairs and a neutral venue intended to change international relations.

Treaty of Versailles

One of the first peace agreements signed at the palace was in 1757 between France and Austria during the Seven Years' War. The alliance led to the Diplomatic Revolution—a massive realignment of European powers that turned traditional rivals into allies.

A significant date that re-shaped the world was on June 28, 1919, when US President Woodrow Wilson signed the Treaty of Versailles to end World War I at the palace. The deal was also signed by key US allies France and Britain; the treaty officially ended four years of fighting with Germany and its allies.

Mr Macron has used the landmark before for other significant meetings. He received Russian President Vladimir Putin there in 2017 and later hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state dinner.

For Mr Macron, Versailles gives him many advantages on the international stage. It is seen as a setting built for Mr Trump’s taste for ceremony, and a landmark familiar to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who visit France each year.

The palace also hosted a summit aimed at gathering support for Ukraine, back in 2022. It was considered one of the most important EU gatherings in years.