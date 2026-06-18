Trump signing Iran deal at Versailles 'history in the making', says French minister

President Donald Trump's signing of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles in France was “history in the making”, the French Minister of the Economy said on Thursday, revealing details of how it unfolded.

“I was in Versailles last night, [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio went to get the paper printed on French paper by a French printing machine … President Trump took the MoU, he signed it in English and Farsi,” Minister Roland Lescure said.

The interim agreement is aimed at ending the US-Iran war. It sets out a 60-day framework for a broader settlement, in a deal that immediately halts hostilities and opens the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

Mr Lescure was speaking at the fourth annual Vision Golfe event in Paris on Thursday. “This is history in the making,” he added at the French-GCC business forum.

A day after the signing, former armed forces and veterans minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said peace cannot be achieved militarily.

The 14-point agreement sets out a broad ceasefire across several fronts, including Lebanon, as well as sanctions relief for Iran, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the creation of a $300 billion reconstruction fund, according details released by the US and Iranian governments.

“The first clause of the deal ensuring Lebanon's sovereignty is an important breakthrough,” Mr Le Drian said.

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which normally accounts for 25 per cent of global shipping, brought traffic in the waterway to a near halt. Only a few ships have been crossing each day compared to more than 100 before the conflict broke out on February 28.

“We need alternative routes to Hormuz so we can react better and quicker if this happens again,” Mr Le Drian added.

Despite Iran suffering continuous bombardment by the US and Israel, as well as the deaths of its former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mr Le Drian said the regime was weakened but still resilient.

He also highlighted the importance of the Palestinian cause, which he said “should not be forgotten, or it will bring more conflict”.

The death toll in Gaza has crossed 73,000 in repeated violations of a ceasefire that began in October, according to its health ministry. In the occupied West Bank, more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the past three years than in the previous 17 years combined, analysis from Oxfam found.