Israel's ruling coalition submits bill to dissolve parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset and trigger elections amid an ultra-Orthodox conscription crisis.

The move came a day after the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah faction said it would push to dissolve the parliament and bring forward the next election over the coalition's failure to pass a bill exempting yeshiva students from military service.

The bill did not specify an election date, but if the Knesset is dissolved, it must be held within five months of the vote passing. General elections are already scheduled for October 27.

Opposition politicians welcomed the development. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X: “We are ready, Together,” referring to his alliance with former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

Mr Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox allies have pushed for exemptions from mandatory military service for their communities. This is a contentious issue that has intensified as the military warns of overstretch following two years of heavy casualties.

Mr Bennett and Mr Lapid have made the issue central to their campaign. They have also criticised Mr Netanyahu for failing to translate military gains into broader strategic successes against Iran and allied groups in Lebanon and Gaza, including Hezbollah and Hamas.