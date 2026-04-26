Netanyahu's biggest rivals to unite for Israeli election

Two of Benjamin Netanyahu’s most prominent political rivals are to join forces in a bid to unseat Israel's longest-serving prime minister at an election this year.

Former prime ministers Naftali Bennett, a right-wing leader, and Yair Lapid, a centrist, announced an alliance between their respective parties, Bennett 2026 and There is a Future.

The new bloc is to be called Together, with Mr Bennett serving as its leader. The election is due by October.

Both men support Israeli attacks on Iran and have opposed Palestinian statehood, but have criticised Mr Netanyahu's handling of military matters and the regional conflicts raging since 2023.

“This move is intended to unite the bloc, put an end to internal divisions, and focus all efforts on winning the critical upcoming elections and leading Israel forward,” Mr Lapid said.

Joining forces again

Mr Bennett and Mr Lapid have previously co-operated, ending Mr Netanyahu’s 12-year run in power after the 2021 election. They agreed to rotate the office of prime minister between them.

Their subsequent coalition government, however, lasted just 18 months. Mr Netanyahu returned to power after winning a 2022 election and forming what has been described as the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

The two men had earlier joined Mr Netanyahu’s coalition in 2013, in a move that sidelined his traditional ultra-Orthodox allies.

The fallout from the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023, which led to a broader regional conflict and fighting several fronts, has affected Mr Netanyahu's standing. Opinion polls since then have consistently suggested he could lose the next election, due by the end of October.

Despite this, Mr Netanyahu – a polarising figure domestically and internationally – has demonstrated strong political resilience throughout his career. After three years as prime minister in the 1990s, he has held office for all but 18 months since 2009.

Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, having served for all but an 18-month period since 2009. EPA Info

Shifting political landscape

Mr Bennett, 54, a former commando and tech entrepreneur, has been trailing Mr Netanyahu in recent polls. A survey published last week by N12 News had forecast his bloc winning 21 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared to 25 seats for Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The same poll showed Mr Lapid’s party securing seven seats, down from its current 24. It indicated Mr Netanyahu’s coalition of right-wing and religious parties would fall short of a majority, with around 50 seats, while a potential Bennett-Lapid alliance with smaller factions could reach at least 60 seats.

The findings broadly align with other recent polls by Israeli media and academic institutions, which place Mr Bennett as Mr Netanyahu’s main challenger, though analysts note the political landscape remains fluid.

Mr Lapid, 62, a former television news anchor, positions himself as a leading voice for Israel’s secular middle class, which has increasingly criticised what it sees as an unequal burden in taxation and military service.

Mr Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox allies have pushed for exemptions from mandatory military service for their communities – a contentious issue that has intensified as the military warns of overstretch following two years of heavy casualties.

Both Mr Bennett and Mr Lapid have made the issue central to their campaign. They have also criticised Mr Netanyahu for failing to translate military gains into broader strategic successes against Iran and allied groups in Lebanon and Gaza, including Hezbollah and Hamas.