UAE business delegation in Syria to discuss rebuild with Al Shara

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara on Wednesday received an Emirati economic delegation led by businessman and real estate developer Mohamed Alabbar to discuss investment opportunities.

Mr Alabbar, a prominent Emirati businessman, is the founder of Dubai's largest listed developer, Emaar Properties.

The meeting in Damascus reviewed investment and development opportunities in Syria, a country reeling from more than a decade of civil war and in need of reconstruction. Syrian state news agency Sana said the discussions focused on real estate.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani also took part in the meeting. Sana did not provide further details on the discussions.

Mr Alabbar also visited Latakia, Syria's main port city on the Mediterranean coast. Talal Helali, head of Syria's Investment Authority, said the trip showed the “province’s natural richness and exceptional geographic diversity that pave the way for promising investment prospects”.

Mr Alabbar posted a video on his X account of what appeared to be the coast in Latakia.

Syria's new leaders have been pragmatic towards business, receiving visits from Turkish and Saudi delegations over the past months.

After a rebel offensive in December 2024, led by Mr Al Shara, ousted the former Assad regime, the Syrian government has worked on mending its ties with its neighbours and Gulf states, ending years of isolation. Under former leader Bashar Al Assad, Syria was subjected to western sanctions and had close ties to Russia and Iran.

Sanctions have since been lifted but the road to economic recovery remains long. In October, the World Bank estimated that Syria's reconstruction costs at $216 billion.

The Syrian economy was devastated by the almost 14-year civil war, with severe damage to infrastructure and thousands fleeing the country to escape the conflict.