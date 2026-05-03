Israeli soldiers patrol the market in the Old City of Nablus. EPA
Israeli soldiers patrol the market in the Old City of Nablus. EPA
Israeli soldiers patrol the market in the Old City of Nablus. EPA
Israeli soldiers patrol the market in the Old City of Nablus. EPA

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Palestinian killed in Israeli raid in Nablus as West Bank violence escalates

Four others injured by live ammunition and 40 affected by tear gas inhalation

The National

May 03, 2026

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A Palestinian man was killed and several others were wounded on Sunday after Israeli forces opened fire during a raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victim as Nayef Feras Samaro, 26, who died of a gunshot wound to the head. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that four others were injured by live ammunition, including two children, with wounds reported to the chest and pelvis.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said around 40 people also suffered from tear gas inhalation, with 10 requiring hospital treatment. Medical sources said ambulance crews treated people for gunshot injuries, including at least two children. One person was said to be in a serious condition.

Witnesses said the raid took place in a civilian area, with troops firing tear gas and stun grenades in busy streets crowded with pedestrians and shoppers.

Raids have been taking place in Nablus for days. The Israeli army and border police said on Friday that they had uncovered a weapons factory and seized a cache of arms during an overnight operation in the area.

In a statement issued by the Israeli police, the forces said they found a workshop and confiscated weapons, including an M16 rifle, a pistol and a shotgun, along with a large quantity of ammunition. The Israeli forces also seized military equipment, including vests, weapon parts, a combat helmet and a dagger, the statement said.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated in recent years, with frequent Israeli military raids on militant groups leading to repeated clashes, particularly in Nablus and Jenin. The territory has been under Israeli control since the Six-Day War in 1967, and tensions are fuelled by a combination of Palestinian militant attacks, Israeli security operations and rising violence involving Israeli settlers.

The situation has worsened further since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war, contributing to a sharp increase in raids, arrests and casualties, with the overall security environment remaining highly volatile.

On Wednesday, a ​Palestinian teenager ​was shot ​dead during ⁠an Israeli military raid ⁠in the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency ⁠Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager was a 16-year-old boy. The Israeli ⁠military said it was looking ​into the ⁠report. Wafa ‌said the boy was killed ​by gunfire from soldiers during a raid in the Palestinian city of Hebron.

Updated: May 03, 2026, 1:12 PM
West BankIsrael

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