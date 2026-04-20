Iran’s Quds Force commander visits Baghdad as factions look to fill PM post

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Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani visited Baghdad and held meetings with pro-Tehran militias and political leaders as a fragile ceasefire with the US holds, sources told The National.

The visit on Saturday came at a critical moment, as Iraq’s political factions look to fill the post of prime minister after weeks of deadlock. There is deep division among Shiites over the selection of a candidate who is accepted by both Washington and Tehran.

Mr Qaani’s presence in Baghdad is significant. He has not been seen publicly since the outbreak of the Iran war and his trip signals Tehran’s direct involvement in shaping Iraq’s government and orchestrating the activities of armed factions.

“He discussed the current situation in the region and how it has impacted Iraq, as well as the efforts for de-escalation,” a Shiite politician said. Mr Qaani held separate meetings with political leaders and senior commanders of armed factions, the politician added.

“The unity of Iran’s allies in Iraq is essential for Tehran,” another politician said. “He urged them to end the political wrangling and reach an agreement on a candidate for the prime minister post to have a government as soon as possible."

Iraq held national elections last November but the situation has become more complicated with the strengthening of pro-Iran blocs, giving them significant parliamentary influence.

On April 11, Nizar Amedi, a Kurd and former minister of environment, was elected as President. The Iraqi constitution stipulates the president has 15 days to task the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government.

The main nominees to become prime minister are Nouri Al Maliki, who held the role previously but has been rejected by Washington over his ties to Tehran and its proxies. Current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani could also be asked to continue in the role. Other compromise candidates are being considered.

The Shiite Co-ordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-aligned parties that forms the largest bloc in parliament, is set to have a meeting later on Monday to discuss nominations.

For Iran, securing a favourable prime minister is key to maintaining influence in Baghdad and ensuring co-ordination with allied armed groups that joined the region conflict by launching attacks against US troops in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East.

After the war began, Iran-backed militias under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for drone and rocket attacks on US troops. The groups carried out the attacks in support of Tehran and to put pressure on Washington.

With militias having announced a two-week suspension of operations, Tehran’s engagement with Iraq now appears aimed at “locking in political gains before any de-escalation terms are finalised", another politician said.

Iraqi government officials have not yet publicly commented on Mr Qaani's visit.