Iraq's Shiite bloc reaffirms support for Al Maliki as prime minister despite US objection

The Co-ordination Framework, Iraq’s largest Shiite-led parliamentary alliance, has reaffirmed its support for Nouri Al Maliki as the next prime minister in a move likely to heighten tension with Washington.

US President Donald Trump said if Mr Al Maliki were elected, Iraq would no longer receive American support and the new prime minister would have “zero chance” of success.

Mr Al Maliki, who served as prime minister for two terms from 2006 to 2014, has been accused of fuelling corruption, increasing tension with Iraq’s mainly Sunni neighbours and deepening the country's sectarian politics, a situation that led to the ISIS onslaught in 2014. He has forged alliances with Iran and its proxies in Iraq.

“Last time ‍Maliki was in ⁠power the country descended into poverty and total chaos,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “That should not be allowed to happen again. If we are not there to help, Iraq has zero chance of success, prosperity or freedom."

Mr Al Maliki has condemned the criticism from the US, labelling it “blatant interference” in Iraq's internal affairs.

The Co-ordination Framework has emphasised the selection process is a “purely Iraqi constitutional matter based on the mechanism of the political process, taking into account the national interests and free from external dictate”.

It said Iraq is a “state of institutions capable of managing its political processes according to the constitution and the will of its people”.

The alliance reiterated its commitment to building balanced relationships with the international community, particularly with influential global powers, based on "mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs".

Mr Al Maliki, 75, is secretary general of the Dawa Party, one of the main Shiite groups that fought against Saddam Hussein's Sunni-led Baathist regime. Dawa became one of Iraq's most influential parties after Saddam was overthrown in 2003, gaining significant political weight in the country’s political process.

The former prime minister has repeatedly denied enabling Iran-backed militant groups while in power, as billions of dollars of US reconstruction funds were flowing into Iraq.