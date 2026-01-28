Nouri Al Maliki condemns US interference in Iraq and vows to remain PM candidate

Iraq's former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki on Wednesday condemned US criticism of his nomination for a third term, labelling it "blatant interference" in the country's internal affairs.

The largest bloc in Iraq's parliament on Saturday named Mr Al Maliki as its candidate to head the next government following elections in November last year.

The Co-ordination Framework said its decision was based on Mr Maliki's “political and administrative experience, and his role in managing the state”.

But US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would no longer support Iraq if Mr Al Maliki ‌became prime ‍minister, and the country would have “zero chance” of success.

"Last time ‍Maliki was in ⁠power, the country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Mr Al Maliki said the US stance violated Iraq's sovereignty and contradicted the democratic system established after 2003, when a US-led invasion toppled the dictator Saddam Hussein.

"We reject outright the American interference in Iraq's internal affairs, considering it a breach of sovereignty and contrary to the democratic system in Iraq after 2003," he said in a post on X.

He called for the US to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to "dictation and threats".

"I will continue working to achieve the higher interests of the Iraqi people," he said, emphasising respect for national will and the Co-ordination Framework's decision, which is “guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution”.

Mr Al Maliki, 75, is the secretary general of the Dawa Party, one of the main Shiite groups that opposed Saddam and an influential player in Iraqi politics post 2003.

He served two terms as prime minister between 2006 and 2014 and was later accused of deepening the country's sectarian politics, fuelling corruption and increasing tension with Iraq’s mainly Sunni neighbours. He has forged alliances with Iran and its proxies in Iraq.

Mr Al Maliki has repeatedly denied enabling Iran-backed militant groups while in power, as billions of dollars of US reconstruction funds flowed into Iraq.

His marginalisation of the country's Sunnis was considered by analysts as having led to the 2014 onslaught by ISIS that led to their temporary control of large areas in northern and western Iraq.