Nouri Al Maliki nominated to form next Iraq government as prime minister

An Iran-aligned alliance that holds the largest bloc in Iraq’s parliament has nominated former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki as its candidate to lead the next government.

The Shiite-led Co-ordination Framework said its members met late on Saturday and “decided by majority” to nominate Mr Al Maliki, based on “his political and administrative experience, and his role in managing the state”.

"We are committed to the constitutional process and working with all national forces to form a strong and effective government," the alliance said.

"We are committed to addressing challenges, providing services, and protecting Iraq's security and unity."

Mr Al Maliki, who served as prime minister for two terms from 2006 to 2014, has significant influence in Iraqi politics. His nomination comes after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani withdrew his bid for a second term in office this month to back him.

Mr Al Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition emerged from the national election in November as the clear winner, taking 46 of the 329 parliamentary seats. However, it failed to obtain the majority needed to form a government.

Mr Al Maliki’s State of Law bloc came second, securing 29 seats in the November election.

Who is Nouri Al Maliki?

Mr Al Maliki, 75, is the secretary general of the Dawa Party, one of the main Shiite parties that fought Saddam Hussein. It became one of the influential parties after Saddam was overthrown, with a significant political weight in the country’s political process.

Initially, Mr Al Maliki was considered by some in Washington to be “our man in Iraq”, at one time holding regular video calls with former US president George W Bush, who described him as “a good man with a difficult job”.

However, he was later accused of deepening the country's sectarian politics, fuelling corruption and increasing tension with Iraq’s mainly Sunni neighbours. He has forged alliances with Iran and its proxies in Iraq.

Mr Al Maliki has repeatedly denied enabling Iran-backed militant groups while in power, as billions of dollars of US reconstruction funds flowed into Iraq.

His marginalisation of the country's Sunnis was considered by analysts as having led to the 2014 onslaught by ISIS that led to their temporary control of large areas in northern and western Iraq.