US envoy says disarming Iraqi militias must involve binding national framework

Mark Savaya, US special envoy to Iraq, said on Monday that the disarmament of Iran-backed militias in Iraq must be comprehensive and involve a national framework, saying that the country is at a crossroads.

In a post on X, he welcomed what he described as “reported steps by Iraqi armed groups towards disarmament”, but added that statements of intent alone are not enough.

Mr Savaya spoke after Faiq Zidan, the head of Iraq's judiciary, on Saturday thanked armed groups for responding to his advice on “co-operating to enforce the rule of law, confining weapons to the hands of the state, and transitioning to political action”. It was not clear which militias he was referring to.

His statement came at a time of great pressure from the US on the Iraqi government to disarm militant groups close to Tehran. The effort appears to be part of a regional pattern that includes other groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The reported steps by Iraqi armed groups towards disarmament are a welcome and encouraging development. This move represents a positive response to the long-standing calls and aspirations of the Marjaeya [religious authorities]. I extend my deep appreciation for their wisdom, moral leadership, and principled guidance, which continue to serve as a compass for the nation,” wrote Mr Savaya.

“At the same time, statements of intent alone are not sufficient. Disarmament must be comprehensive, irreversible, and implemented through a clear and binding national framework. This process must include the full dismantling of all armed factions and ensure an orderly, lawful transition of their members into civilian life,” he added.

“Iraq stands today at a crossroads. It can move forward on a path of sovereignty, stability, prosperity, unity, and the rule of law or it can remain trapped in a cycle of fragmentation and insecurity, where illegal armed groups exploit national resources for personal benefit and external agendas, further undermining the authority of the state”.

Iraq sits between two powerful rivals. The US wants the influence of militia groups curtailed to limit Iran’s reach, while Tehran views those same groups as a protective barrier against pressure from Washington and Israel. Iraq maintains close ties with both sides, hosting US forces at military bases while sustaining security and trade links with Iran.

Iraq’s recent elections strengthened pro-Iran blocs within the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), capable of blocking any disarmament bill.

The PMF is an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite militias. It is run by the Iraqi state and includes factions not linked to Tehran, instead receiving orders from holy shrines and others.

In August, Iraq's government withdrew a contentious draft law regulating PMF from parliament under pressure from the US and other foreign powers.

