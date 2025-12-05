Many scenarios, one outcome: Iraq caught between Iran and US after terror-list uproar

There are many scenarios being put forward in Baghdad, from bureaucratic error to political sabotage, to explain how Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Houthi rebels ended up on an Iraqi government anti-terrorism list.

But officials and analysts say one fact is unavoidable: Iraq is under intense and conflicting pressure from both Iran and the US, and the government has stumbled into a diplomatic storm.

The controversy began when the Justice Ministry published a proclamation, in the government gazette in November, listing Hezbollah and the Houthis among 24 organisations to come under a national asset-freeze order.

The document accused them of “participating in committing a terrorist act”.

The publication was short-lived. Amid immediate uproar, the government moved to reverse course.

The Terrorist Funds Freezing Committee, which issued the order, later said that several “unrelated groups were mistakenly included because the list was released before final revisions were completed.” It promised that those names would be removed in a corrected version to be reissued, although no date has been announced.

Despite the committee’s explanation, Iraqi politicians and experts say political dynamics, not "editorial mistakes", explain the sudden reversal.

Pressure from Iranian-backed groups was central, they said. One politician, who requested anonymity, said the government is facing “heat over it from the Co-ordination Framework, which has close ties with Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran".

Members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces during a funeral in Baghdad. AFP

“All the decisions have a political agenda in Iraq, but this time around the Framework believes it is a way to normalise ties with Israel,” he said.

The Co-ordination Framework — an alliance of major Shiite parties with close ties to Tehran — backed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani’s rise to power in 2022.

According to the same politician, the publication still carries legal force.

“The decision has been published for a while, and the gazette is the legal entity of the government; therefore, it is the official mouthpiece of the government and is still binding,” the politician said.

Sabotaging a new mandate

Former deputy prime minister and foreign minister Hoshyar Zebari said the reversal reflected the government’s dependence on armed groups linked to Iran.

Mr Zebari defended the committee’s original listing, saying that “the committee has done the professional work to identify and freeze the assets of the terrorist groups".

Some Iraqi officials believe the episode was engineered to weaken Mr Al Sudani’s prospects for a second term by harming his relations with Tehran-backed groups.

US opens world’s largest consulate in Iraq - what does it mean for the region? 02:06

One official said the move was intended to “ensure” that Mr Al Sudani does not secure another mandate. “Opponents of the Prime Minister sought to sabotage his bid to run for office,” he said, adding that “whether he can recover from this blow remains unknown.”

During the last elections, Mr Al Sudani ran under an independent list and did not formally join the Co-ordination Framework, despite its backing.

Pro-Iranian lawmaker Mustafa Sanad condemned the government’s handling of the crisis on social media, writing that it had “taken a disgraceful stance that no other Arab state has done".

“Shame on you," he wrote.

An adviser to Mr Al Sudani rejected accusations of political pressure entirely, telling the media that the administration “is not facing any pressures from any sides” and that “the government did not take part in the designations".

Ongoing pressure

On Thursday, the Prime Minister announced an investigation to hold "those responsible for the error". He added that Iraq has only approved freezing the funds of organisations tied to ISIS and Al Qaeda. “Our government will not compromise its stance when it comes to Lebanon and the Palestinians,” he said.

While Iran-backed groups pushed Baghdad to retract the designations, Washington had been pressing in the opposite direction.

Iraqi security forces guard a polling station in the Adhamiya area of Baghdad. AFP

“The Iraqi government is under significant pressure by the US to rein in the factions of the PMF,” said Renad Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at London’s Chatham House. “The US sent a very strong message to the government, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani succumbed to this pressure and the need to designate the groups.”

According to Mr Mansour, the pressure intensified after an attack last week on the Khor Mor gasfield in the Kurdistan Region, which Kurdish authorities blamed on Iran-backed militias.

Mr Al Sudani “took the first step to respond to US pressure” by placing Hezbollah and the Houthis on the list, he said. “Such a decision would have significant backlash because to use the word terrorist and designation would put them in the same category as ISIS."

For years, Iraq has attempted to maintain a precarious balance between Tehran and Washington. Both powers continue to push for influence, and both are exerting pressure on Baghdad at a moment when the Prime Minister is navigating domestic rivalries and a volatile security environment.

Mr Al Sudani has said he intends to keep armed groups “in check” as he seeks a second term. He has also signalled a desire to deepen ties with the US administration, while maintaining relations with Iran-backed parties that helped elevate him to power in 2022.

The US continues to sanction Iraqis accused of assisting Tehran in evading financial restrictions.

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E77kWh%202%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E178bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C150%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

Secret Nation: The Hidden Armenians of Turkey

Avedis Hadjian, (IB Tauris)



Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.