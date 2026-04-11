Iraq elects Nizar Ameidi as president following months of deadlock

Iraq's Parliament on Saturday elected Nizar Ameidi as president after months of delay and negotiations.

Mr Ameidi is a candidate of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). This position is usually nominated by the country's two ruling Kurdish parties.

Under a power-sharing system established in 2003 to avoid sectarian violence, the Iraqi prime minister must be Shiite, the parliamentary speaker Sunni, and the president, a largely ceremonial role, Kurdish.

A separate agreement between the two largest Kurdish parties allows the PUK to nominate the president, while the presidency of the Kurdish region is held by a nominee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).