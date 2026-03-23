Iraqi pro-Iran militia extends pause in attacks on US embassy

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An Iran-backed armed group in Iraq has announced it will extend a pause in attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for another five days.

Pro-Iran armed groups in Iraq launched drone and rocket attacks on American interests in the country soon after the start of the US and Israeli military campaign in Iran on February 28. Armed groups have attacked military bases and diplomatic missions in Iraq, as well as hotels, oilfields, refineries and residential areas.

The US and Israel have attacked bases used by the groups across Iraq, killing dozens of their members.

Kataib Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organisation by Washington, said ​last Wednesday ⁠that it would suspend attacks on ⁠the US embassy for ​five ⁠days. The move included ​conditions such as the halt of Israeli attacks and the displacement of residents in the southern ‌suburbs ⁠of Lebanon's capital Beirut, as well as a ​commitment ​to refrain from striking ⁠residential areas in Baghdad ⁠and other provinces.

"The deadline given to the embassy of American evil will be extended by an additional five days," the group's security official, Abu Mujahid Al Assaf, said in a statement on Monday. Kataib Hezbollah "will respond to the enemy's violations accordingly and will inform the mediator of our mechanism for responding to these violations".

The group announced last week that its spokesman, known as Abu Ali Al Askari, had been killed, without giving details of the time or place.

The cycle of attacks from both sides has drawn Iraq further into the conflict. Regional officials have said the actions of Iraq's militias are harming the country.