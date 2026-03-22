Medical staff were among more than 60 people killed in the strike on the teaching hospital in Darfur. Photo: WHO / X
Medical staff were among more than 60 people killed in the strike on the teaching hospital in Darfur. Photo: WHO / X
Medical staff were among more than 60 people killed in the strike on the teaching hospital in Darfur. Photo: WHO / X
Medical staff were among more than 60 people killed in the strike on the teaching hospital in Darfur. Photo: WHO / X

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MENA

At least 13 children among 64 killed in strike on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region

WHO says attack has cut off vital medical services, as civil war rages on

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

March 22, 2026

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At least 64 people, including women and children, were killed in a strike on a hospital in Sudan's western Darfur region, the World Health Organisation said.

In a post on X, WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the attack on Friday in the city of Al Dain left the teaching hospital unable to function and cut off essential medical services.

The dead included 13 children, two female nurses and a male doctor, the WHO said. Hospital director Dr Ali Mahmoud was quoted by local media as saying the attack injured 89 people, including 11 children, 15 women and eight medical staff.

The two-story building suffered serious damage, and the authorities were trying to partially restore services at the hospital, the reports added.

Al Dain, which typically has a population of about 300,000, is controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting against the Sudanese army in a civil war that began nearly three years ago. The RSF said the hospital was hit in an army drone attack, but that could not immediately be independently verified. The army has not yet commented on the incident.

The RSF has controlled the entire Darfur region since October, when it captured the city of El Fasher, the last army foothold there. The fighting has now shifted to the neighbouring Kordofan region, where the army faces attacks by RSF fighters backed by allied rebels.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes. The conflict, which broke out in April 2023, is widely seen as a struggle for control between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and his former ally Gen Mohamed Dagalo, commander of the RSF.

The war has killed tens of thousands and created the world's largest displacement and humanitarian crises. At least 12 million have fled their homes to escape the fighting, while half the population, or about 25 million, face hunger.

Al Shafie Ahmed contributed reporting from Kampala, Uganda

Updated: March 22, 2026, 10:04 AM
Sudan

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