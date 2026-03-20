Nato withdraws all troops from Iraq as regional war escalates

Hundreds of Nato troops making up the "cornerstone" of the alliance's Middle East presence have been withdrawn from Iraq as the regional war rages.

Nato has relocated its personnel to Italy, as Iraq finds itself caught in the crossfire of the war in Iran. US bases and diplomatic missions have come under attack by pro-Iranian fighters.

The withdrawal came as US President Donald Trump accused fellow Nato members of being "cowards" for keeping their forces out of the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. "Without the USA, Nato is a paper tiger", Mr Trump warned them.

The Iraqi News Agency said Nato is expected to return when the conflict calms. "This is a temporary operation due to the regional situation, the ongoing war, and fears for their lives," a security source told the agency.

"They will return as soon as the war ends and the security situation in Iraq stabilises," the source said. Nato described the withdrawal as an adjustment of its posture.

It said the last Nato personnel left the country on Friday. “I would like to thank the Republic of Iraq and all the allies who assisted in the safe relocation of Nato personnel from Iraq,” said its supreme allied commander for Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich.

Nato describes its presence in Iraq as a "non-combat mission" consisting of hundreds of personnel. Their stated aim is to help Iraqi authorities stabilise the country and keep ISIS at bay after Iraq declared victory over the group in 2017.

A report by Nato secretary general Mark Rutte described the force in Iraq as the "cornerstone of Nato's engagement in the Middle East". It includes troops from Nato's 32 member countries as well as partners Austria and Australia.

In addition to the Nato presence, Iraq is home to both US troops and an array of Iran-linked factions, making it a flashpoint during the war.

The US embassy in Baghdad, its consulate in Erbil and military bases in both cities have come under attack. An agreement on US withdrawal from Iraq provides for a presence in Erbil to remain for much of 2026, even after a postponed withdrawal from Baghdad and the Ain Al Asad base in western Iraq.