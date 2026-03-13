French soldier killed in Iraq as Iranian-backed group warns of more attacks

A French soldier has been killed in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, as a pro-Iranian armed group warned of further attacks against French interests in the region.

Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion “died for France” while stationed in the Erbil region, Mr Macron said in a post on X. “This attack against our forces engaged in the fight against Daesh [ISIS] since 2015 is unacceptable,” he said.

The presence of French soldiers in Iraq is “strictly within the framework of the fight against terrorism”, he added. “The war in Iran cannot justify such attacks.”

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said two drones were involved in the attack on a base in Mala Qara, Makhmour, about 40km south-west of Erbil.

Six other soldiers, who were “engaged in counter-terrorism training with Iraqi partners”, were injured in the attack, according to the French military headquarters.

The attack risks drawing France further into the wider regional conflict triggered by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Authorities in the Kurdistan Regional Government declined to comment on the incident to The National.

French aircraft carrier

An Iranian-backed Iraqi group, called Ashab Al Kahf, said on Friday it would target “all French interests in Iraq and region”. The warning follows the deployment of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Gulf.

“Following the arrival of France's aircraft carrier in the area of ​​operations of the US Central Command and its involvement in operations, we declare from this night that all French interests in Iraq and the region will be targeted,” said the group in a statement on Telegram.

Ashab Al Kahf urged residents to stay at least 500 metres away from a base in Iraqi Kurdistan where French troops are stationed, without directly claiming responsibility for any attacks.

An Italian base in Erbil was targeted by a drone strike on Thursday but no casualties were reported.

Since 2015, French forces have been stationed in the region as part of an international coalition against ISIS. Their presence in Iraq is part of what the French military calls Operation Chammal. They provide training and air support to local military forces.

There are 950 military personnel engaged in Operation Chammal in Iraq, according to the French Ministry of Defence. The exact number of French soldiers in Iraq is not publicly available.