Kuwait footballer among two dead border guards mourned at funeral

Kuwait on Monday mourned two border guards who were killed in the line of duty, including a recently retired footballer who had represented the national team.

Fahad Al Majmad, 33, had played his farewell match in February after 12 years with Kuwaiti club Al Salmiya. He won three international caps for Kuwait.

He was serving on border guard duty when he was killed in the early hours of Sunday, along with fellow officer Lt Col Abdullah Al Sharrah.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry did not give details of how they died. At least three other people have been killed in Kuwait during the regional war, as the Gulf country comes under missile fire from Iran.

Funerals for the two men were held on Monday, with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef among the mourners. Police officers carried the caskets to a cemetery west of Kuwait City.

Kuwaiti officers carry the caskets of two the border guards killed in the line of duty. AFP Info

Mourners “expressed immense pride and gratitude for the profound sacrifices made by the men of our armed forces”, state news agency Kuna said. The former footballer was a major in Kuwait's General Directorate of Land Border Security.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, offered the UAE's condolences in calls with Kuwaiti ministers.

He “strongly condemned the unprovoked Iranian missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, and several other sisterly countries”, a statement said.

Al Majmad's club also expressed sympathies. The former defender's contract with Al Salmiya expired in July but he was granted a farewell match against Al Arabi in February. “It's a gesture I deeply appreciate and will never forget,” he wrote in his final Instagram post.

Kuwait brought back conscription in 2017 and recently tightened the law on military service. Under amendments approved last month, every Kuwaiti who turns 18 must report to the army within 180 days.

About 13,500 American military personnel are stationed in Kuwait, making the country a target for retaliation during the US and Israeli air raids on Iran.

In one incident, a young girl died from her injuries after being hit by falling shrapnel in the Kuwait City area. Two army personnel have also been killed.