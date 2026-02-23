Every Kuwaiti must now report for military service within 180 days after turning 18

Kuwait has ratified amendments to its national military service law, including compulsory service for every citizen when they reach 18, local media reported.

The amendments to Law No 20 of 2015 are intended to close loopholes and provide for stricter penalties in cases of non-compliance. The decree was published in the official gazette.

Under the changes, every Kuwaiti citizen who turns 18 must report to military authorities within 180 days.

A certificate of service completion, exemption or deferment is a condition for appointment to government or private sector jobs, or for obtaining a licence to practice a profession.

The Gulf country said the move reflects the integration of national duty and professional entitlement.

The amendments also include stricter penalties for those who fail to perform their military service without a valid explanation.

Exceeding the age limit for service without signing up and failing to report to authorities during general mobilisation, war or martial law are punishable.

The penalties range from imprisonment to fines, depending on the severity of the offence, to ensure respect for the law and enforce discipline.

Categories exempted from performing the service are students of military colleges, institutes and schools, and those appointed or volunteering with a military rank in the army, police, national guard or public fire service.

Firefighters from the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries are also exempted, provided their service duration is no less than five years. Those born before January 1, 2012, are also exempted.

Kuwait reinstated conscription in 2017 after having it from 1961 to 2001. The government reintroduced mandatory military service to strengthen national identity and enhance military readiness.

In recent years, several Middle Eastern states have introduced or reintroduced military conscription, particularly in the Gulf, motivated by goals of national cohesion, identity and addressing unemployment.