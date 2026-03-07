Syria tells Lebanon troop build-up near border is defensive

Syrian forces have moved to reinforce the country’s border with Lebanon this week, with Damascus insisting the situation is purely defensive as the war between Hezbollah and Israel goes on.

Syria's President Ahmed Al Shara spoke by telephone with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, telling him the additional troops were there to tighten frontier controls and preserve Syrian internal security.

According to Lebanese state media, Mr Al Shara expressed solidarity with Lebanon amid the regional turmoil due to the US-Israel war on Israel, and called for closer co-ordination between the two governments. Mr Salam welcomed the outreach but stressed the importance of continued consultation.

Before the call, Syrian state media reported that the army had sent more border guard units and reconnaissance battalions to monitor crossings, combat smuggling and prevent armed infiltration.

Military sources in Damascus described the operation as "defensive and sovereign in nature". Syrian officials pushed back on reports that short-range rocket launchers had been positioned near the frontier, insisting the deployment "does not carry an offensive character".

"Syria is reinforcing the border with Lebanon to stop supplies and people that would support Hezbollah," a US official with knowledge of Lebanese affairs told The National. "That could be a nice start to position forces as close to the fight as possible," he added.

"They can at least stop the flow of combatants and equipment crossing the eastern border. The cut off of external support would be very useful to the Lebanese Armed Forces and ultimately Israel as they carve out a buffer."

Vehicles line up at Jdeidat Yabous border crossing between Syria and Lebanon. EPA Info

The reinforced border also comes as thousands of Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon are crossing into Syria amid Israel’s escalating attacks against Hezbollah.

In Beirut, however, the deployment may still cause some worry. Relations between Lebanon and Syria have long been sensitive, shaped in part by Syria’s military presence in Lebanon during and after the 1975–1990 civil war. Syrian troops withdrew in 2005 following the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri.

Syria’s new authorities have recently sought to improve relations with Beirut, emphasising co-ordination on border security, smuggling and the demarcation of the frontier, as both countries try to stabilise ties after years of political tension.

"Many in Lebanon would be skittish about any Syrian infraction due to past history and Syria's appetite for Lebanese territory," the US official acknowledged.

Mr Al Shara’s forces also fought Hezbollah during the Syrian civil war, when the Iran-backed group intervened in support of the former Assad regime.

A senior Lebanese source told The National that the Syrian authorities "have amassed forces near several border areas," but security agencies "have not seen any signs of an imminent attempt to cross into Lebanon".

"It's a possibility, of course, but at the moment, there is nothing, security-wise, that indicates that it may happen."