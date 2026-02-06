Lebanon and Syria sign deal to repatriate more than 300 prisoners to Damascus

Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement on Friday to transfer convicted Syrian prisoners to Damascus, where they will serve the remainder of their sentences.

Beirut plans to transfer more than 300 Syrian prisoners to Syria under the bilateral agreement, according to Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri. The agreement was approved by the Lebanese cabinet late last month and applies to prisoners who have spent more than 10 years in Lebanon's prisons.

Lebanon holds about 2,000 Syrians in its overcrowded jails and has said it is open to initiatives that would ease the burden, including repatriating some inmates, depending on their crimes.

In October, the neighbouring countries reached an agreement to transfer Syrian prisoners not convicted of murder following a visit to Beirut by a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani.

Mohammed Taha Al Ahmad, director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Syrian Foreign Ministry, said at the time: “We have reached an agreement to hand over Syrian prisoners, except those whose crimes involved shedding innocent blood”.

Damascus and Beirut are seeking a new era in relations, which have long been turbulent and characterised by Syria's dominance over Lebanese affairs and its 1976 to 2005 occupation of Lebanon.

The fate of Syria’s prisoners in Lebanon is at the heart of efforts to re-establish relations between the two countries after more than 50 years.