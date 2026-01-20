Fate of dozens of Assad regime figures in Lebanon to top Damascus–Beirut talks

Lebanese authorities are expecting Syrian delegations to begin visiting the country soon to discuss the fate of former regime members believed to be hiding in Lebanon, officials in Beirut said.

The National reported a year ago that high-ranking military and security officers and diplomats are among dozens of officials from Syria's collapsing Bashar Al Assad regime who fled to Lebanon as rebels marched towards Damascus.

Officials in Beirut later told The National that Lebanese security forces have been continuously deporting officers and soldiers from the former regime back to Syria after they “illegally” crossed into Lebanon.

However, Syrian authorities believe that dozens of regime-affiliated figures enjoy a form of protection from local allies.

“Recently, the Syrians have been pressing the Lebanese authorities over the presence of some 200 former regime figures in the country, including army officers and soldiers, traders, businessmen and others”, a security official in Beirut told The National on Tuesday.

“The Syrians have warned the Lebanese authorities that these individuals could form gangs and pose a threat to Syria’s stability. Visits by Syrian officials are expected soon to discuss the matter,” the official added.

A political source in Beirut confirmed that this is a continuing discussion between the two countries. They were speaking weeks after a former Assad regime officer was killed in a Lebanese mountain village.

The issue adds to the tension between Damascus and Beirut over a Syrian demand for the handover of thousands of Syrian prisoners, some of whom were convicted on terrorism charges.

Lebanon has watched the collapse of the Syrian regime with a sense of anxiety. Syria invaded Lebanon in 1976 during the early years of the Lebanese civil war, maintaining an occupation and exerting substantial military and political influence for nearly 30 years before being forced out in 2005.

The Syrian regime maintained a firm grip on Lebanese affairs, infiltrating almost all facets of life. Top jobs in Lebanon would only go to allies of Damascus, and opponents risked assassination. Many of the Syrian regime officials owned properties in Lebanon.

The collapse of Syria's army has also flooded the country with firearms, pushing Lebanese gun dealers to profit by purchasing cheap guns and smuggling them into Lebanon, security and political sources said.

Lebanon and Syria have many issues, including the roughly 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The country, home to one of the world's biggest refugee populations, has sought a comprehensive resolution on refugee returns. There is also the issue of border security and the smuggling of drugs, goods and arms.