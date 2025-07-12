Damascus presses Beirut to release Syrian prisoners amid warnings of border escalation

Tensions are rising between Syria and Lebanon after Damascus informally demanded the handover of thousands of Syrian prisoners, some of whom were convicted on terrorism charges.
Security sources in Beirut said Lebanese officials had received messages via several diplomatic channels from Syrian authorities that pressed for the imminent release of the detainees. Hundreds of the prisoners are Islamists.
According to the sources, Lebanese officials were indirectly warned of possible consequences if the matter is not resolved, including the closure of the border and the suspension of work by their joint security committee.
“Syria is now seeking the return of an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 nationals in Lebanese prisons,” said one of the sources. “While some of the prisoners have not yet been sentenced, others have been convicted of serious charges, including involvement in terror-related activities.
“Beirut is not opposed to releasing the detainees, including the Islamists, but insists the process will take time due to legal and logistical constraints,” the source added.
A senior government source told The National that while Lebanon was keen to release Syrian detainees to ease the overcrowding in its jails, there was a severe backlog in the judicial system. However, this did not apply to those who have “shed the blood” of Lebanese citizens, the source said.
In recent days, groups have gathered along the Syria-Lebanon border to protest over what they called Lebanon’s “unjust detention” of Syrians.
Any move to close the border would strain Lebanon's already fragile economy and disrupt trade and movement.
Adding to Beirut’s concerns is the fear that Syria’s demands may not stop with its own citizens.
Lebanese security sources say there is growing concern that Damascus, under the rule of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a group formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda, may eventually demand the release of Lebanese Islamist detainees.
Many of these individuals were arrested for cross-border operations during the Syrian conflict, attacks on the Lebanese army and ties to ISIS.
That possibility, officials warn, would pose a significant internal security challenge for Lebanon, already under pressure to quickly disarm Hezbollah, its most heavily armed military group.
Lebanon also fears attacks by extremist groups following a deadly church bombing in Syria in June.
Lebanon's General Security Directorate said in recent weeks it had arrested a “terrorist” cell of mostly Syrians in Beirut that sought to carry out attacks in the Lebanese capital.
Lebanon and Syria have many issues, including the roughly 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The country, home to one of the world's biggest refugee populations, has sought a comprehensive resolution on refugee returns.
There is also the issue of border security and the smuggling of drugs, goods and arms.
