Britain increases military support for Gulf region

Britain’s role in the Iran war is increasing with RAF fighters shooting down drones and US bombers granted permission to use UK airbases.

With Eurofighter Typhoons stationed at bases in Akrotiri in Cyprus and in Tamin airbase, Qatar, the RAF has jets to tackle out the swarms of Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

Quote Will he be deploying HMS Dauntless and HMS Duncan out to the Gulf, right now? Tom Tugendhat ,

Conservative

Two were shot down on Monday as they were heading towards Cyprus while another one was downed close to Qatar on Sunday.

The government has also overturned its decision to refuse the use of UK bases by US forces to stage attacks, after missiles and attacks were targeted at Gulf partners. The UK would not be involved in the strikes themselves, however.

An Iranian-made Shahed-136. Getty Images Info

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasised that Britain is acting in a defensive capacity, there does remain the possibility that this could change and the six F-35 stealth fighters also in Cyprus, alongside three Voyager tanker aircraft, are ready to undertake bombing missions if required,

The base has also been reinforced with extra radar to detect threats as well as more personnel for its security.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the attack on RAF Akrotiri was an example of the “dangerous and indiscriminate attacks” by Iran and its proxies.

“Our jets and equipment at RAF Akrotiri are ready to defend British people, our bases, and our allies in the region,” he added.

Mr Starmer told Parliament that Iran’s actions were “becoming even more reckless” and its targeting gave “no regard for civilian casualties”.

He added that the situation on the ground “may remain challenging for some time” and called for all countries to “prevent the situation spiralling further and support a return to diplomacy”.

Air defence destroyers

Royal Navy sources have also indicated to The National that a Type-45 air defence destroyer was at “high readiness” if it needed. The warship's Sea Viper system has some of the world’s best interceptor missiles that could be used against Iran’s hypersonic missiles.

Tom Tugendhat, former security minister, called for an immediate deployment, pointing to the defensive needs of the UAE in particular. “Will he be deploying HMS Dauntless and HMS Duncan out to the Gulf right now, they’re both at a state of readiness, and I’m sure the Defence Secretary could give that order this afternoon?” he asked.

Former Navy commander Tom Sharpe said the £1 billion ($1.34 billion) destroyers were built “for the express purpose of providing ‘area air defence’ at sea” and “they are now good at this”.

“Why is a Type 45 Destroyer not crossing the Bay of Biscay now, at 30 knots, to plug the air defence gap?” he added.

France has announced that it is sending its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to assist in defensive operations.

Type-45 destroyer HMS Defender using her Sea Viper air missile defence system. UK MOD Info

Troops at ready

Britain also has troops stationed around the Middle East who could be used in operations or to assist in evacuation of civilians.

With an estimated 300,000 British citizens in the Gulf region planning is under way to evacuate them if the situation deteriorates.

There are four A400M transport aircraft and one C-17 Globemaster in Cyprus plus two battalions of infantry to assist, according to the Defence Eye publication.

In addition, Britain has a special forces squadron based in northern Iraq alongside a company of infantry that provides force protection.

There are 100 personnel in the UAE alongside 300 in Bahrain, mainly sailors and Royal Marines who deal with the Arabian Gulf. However, the Navy’s last ship in the area, a minesweeper, is understood to have left the waters.

An A400M Atlas. AFP Info

Collective self defence

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government had received requests from Gulf countries for assistance and it was the right thing to do as “ballistic missiles were pointed at hotels in Dubai”.

“This is about collective self defence in the face of Iran’s reckless attacks on countries with many British citizens and countries not involved in targeting Iran,” she told the BBC.

She added that many in the region were “absolutely furious, shocked and angry at the way the Iranian regime had responded and were seeking support for their defence”.